Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua IBF Title Fight Tops Sept. 21 Wembley Show; Full Undercard Revealed

Riyadh Season-themed boxing events have been UK-heavy since its launch last fall.

It only makes sense to bring the action to that very fan base.

The full undercard was revealed for the September 21 Daniel Dubois-Anthony Joshua IBF heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Every major UK promoter will be involved in Riyadh Season’s debut event on British soil.

It will mark the second show outside of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the group headed by Turki Alalshikh. This will take place seven weeks after Riyadh Season heads to Los Angeles, topped by the Israil Madrimov-Terence Crawford WBA 154-pound title fight.

As previously reported by The Ring, Dubois (21-2, 20 knockouts) was upgraded to full IBF titlist and will defend versus Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs).

London’s Dubois, No. 6 at heavyweight by The Ring, won the interim belt in an eighth-round stoppage of Filip Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) on June 1 in Riyadh. He was officially upgraded in time for this show, after Ring champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) vacated the full IBF belt.

The event marks Joshua’s first fight back at Wembley since Sept. 2018.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight titlist made the final defense of his first reign in a seventh-round knockout of Alexander Povetkin. Joshua, No. 2 at heavyweight, then lost to Andy Ruiz six months later in New York City before he regained the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in their Dec. 2019 rematch. Just two defenses followed before he dropped back-to-back decisions to Usyk.

Joshua has since won four straight, the last two of which came in Riyadh.

In supporting capacity on the all-UK show:

JOSHUA BUATSI vs. WILLY HUTCHINSON, 12 ROUNDS FOR INTERIM WBO LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

England’s Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) and Scotland’s Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) meet for the interim WBO light heavyweight title. The all-UK clash was made in time to avoid a purse bid hearing.

Buatsi is rated No. 4 at 175 by The Ring; Hutchinson is No. 9.

LIAM SMITH vs. JOSH KELLY, 12 ROUNDS, MIDDLEWEIGHT

Former WBO 154-pound titlist Liam Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) faces Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) in a scheduled twelve-round bout.

Smith, No. 7 at 160 (by next update), has not fought since a tenth-round knockout loss to Chris Eubank Jr. last September. The setback came eight months after he defeated his bitter rival via fourth-round stoppage. Kelly, a 2016 Great Britain Olympian, has won five straight but moves up from 154 for this opportunity,

ANTHONY CACACE vs. JOSH WARRINGTON, 12 ROUNDS, FOR CACACE’s IBF JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) is fresh off an upset eighth-round stoppage of Joe Cordina to win the IBF 130-pound title on June 1 in Riyadh. The Ring’s No. 5-rated junior lightweight faces former two-time featherweight titlist Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs), who moves up in weight.

The IBF has yet to confirm whether it will sanction the bout, though it is expected to be at stake. As previously reported by The Ring, Cacace was ordered to face mandatory challenger Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Núnez (27-1, 27 KOs). Warrington, No. 9 at 126, has lost two straight and is just 1-3-1 in his past five fights.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren revealed during the press conference that the winner will be mandated to next face Núnez.

TYLER DENNY vs. HAMZAH SHEERAZ, 12 ROUNDS FOR DENNY’s EBU MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE

Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) earned a career-best win at the perfect time.

His technical-decision victory over previously unbeaten Felix Cash just four days ago sets up another brilliant assignment. The Ring’s No. 10-rated middleweight defends his EBU title versus red-hot Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs), No .3 at 160.

Ilford’s Sheeraz increased his already high stock with an eleventh-round knockout of Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams. Their June 1 battle of unbeaten middleweights took place on the most recent Riyadh Season show.

MARK CHAMBERLAIN vs. JOSH PADLEY, LIGHTWEIGHT

Turki Alalshikh’s favorite fighter naturally lands an undercard slot.

Portsmouth’s Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) aims to continue his current five-fight knockout streak, the last two of which came in Riyadh. The 25-year-old southpaw faces Doncaster’s Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs) in a lightweight contest.

