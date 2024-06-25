Darius Fulghum To Now Face Vaughn Alexander; Ronald Ellis Out

Super middleweight prospect Darius Fulghum will now face Vaughn Alexander atop the June 27 DAZN show in Indio, California. Photo by Golden Boy Promotions

Darius Fulghum has a new opponent for his first main event.

Veteran journeyman Vaughn Alexander was tabbed as a very late replacement for Ronald Ellis to face the unbeaten Fulghum. Golden Boy Promotions confirmed the switch atop its ‘Fight Night’ show on DAZN this Thursday from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Fulghum-Alexander is scheduled for ten rounds at super middleweight.

A reason was not provided for Ellis’ removal from the show.

Alexander (18-11-1, 11 knockouts) accepted the short notice assignment for what will already mark his fourth fight of 2024. The 38-year-old dropped a ten-round decision to former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York. The loss was his fourth in a row for the Saint Louis native, whose younger brother Devon Alexander was a two-division titlist. Three of the four defeats came in a nine-week span this year.

Houston’s Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) appeared on that same card in a fourth-round knockout of Cristian Olivas. The 27-year-old super middleweight prospect went the distance for the first time in his previous outing. He went the full ten-round distance with Alantez Fox (28-6-1, 13 KOs), whom he outpointed in a terrible styles matchup on the Jan. 27 DAZN undercard in Phoenix, Arizona.

Outside the ring, the charismatic Fulghum holds a nursing degree from Prairie View A&M University.

The rest of Thursday’s show remains intact.

Unbeaten middleweight Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) faces Colombia’s Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs) in an eight-round co-feature.

Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) and Minnesota’s Anthony Holloway (7-5-3, 6 KOs) meet in a 10-round cruiserweight fight. The bout is the second for Texas’ Kalkreuth under 2023 Trainer of the Year Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre. Kalkrueth relocated to Las Vegas solely for that career change.

Locally based Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) and Whittier’s Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1) collide in a scheduled six-round junior middleweight contest. Opening the main card, Leonardo Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on the Philippines’ Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round 130-pound bout.

