Julio Cesar Martinez Suspended Nine Months For Positive Drug Test; March 30 Win Changed To No-Contest

Julio Cesar Martinez (right) blasts Angelino Cordova en route to retaining his WBC flyweight title by majority decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The troubled career of Julio Cesar Martinez has hit a new low.

The Ring has confirmed that the former WBC flyweight titlist was issued a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Martinez tested positive for S5 Diuretics and Other Masking Agents from a post-fight urinalysis surrounding his March 30 title defense Angelino Cordova at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The suspension is backdated to the March 30 drug test and will run through at least December 29. Martinez (20-3, 15 knockouts; 3 No-Contests), The Ring’s No. 3-rated flyweight, must enroll in a random drug testing program. He is required to provide clean samples throughout the process for the suspension to be lifted.

Tuesday’s ruling also changed Martinez’s majority decision win to a No-Contest. Additionally, he was fined $11,250 and required to cover prosecution fees totaling $157.04.

The entertaining bout took place as part of the inaugural Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Prime Video pay-per-view event. It turned out to be the final WBC flyweight title defense for the Mexico City native, who vacated the belt in May.

His decision to campaign at junior bantamweight was understandable given the history of his struggling at the scales. That campaign, however, is on hold through at least the end of the year.

Martinez previously held the belt since Dec. 2019. Injuries, illnesses and other issues slowed his reign to a crawl. He managed just seven defenses in more than four years.

Among his issues was the ability to make weight.

Martinez eventually hit the mark in each of his title defenses, though he needed two tries on a few occasions. He also showed up well over the 115-limit in a March 2022 defeat to legendary former four-division titlist Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs).

Three victories have followed for Martinez, including a majority decision over Cordova in their fiercely contested battle.

Should the current test results hold up, he will have to give back that win. First-time offenders with NSAC have received suspensions ranging from six to nine months. A percentage-based fine is also issued, and the verdict changed to a No-Contest when the guilty party was the winning fighter.

Such a ruling will delay Martinez’s hopes to conquer the attractive 115-pound division.

Medical studies note usage of S5 Diuretics and Other Masking Agents to “falsify the results of doping contests.” Such substances are prohibited by WADA, both in- and out-of-competition. It alters the body’s fluid and, in effect, aids in reduced body weight.

Martinez previously tested positive for Clenbuterol during random drug testing conducted by the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program. Countryman and then-WBC 122 pound titleholder Rey Vargas (36-1-1, 22 KOs) produced a similar result.

Both were cleared by the WBC, whose findings suggested it was part of the ongoing contaminated meat issue in Mexico.

There was no loophole provided this time around.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

