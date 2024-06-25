Anthony Cacace-Eduardo Núnez Purse Bid Once Again Postponed, Rescheduled For July 2

The teams surrounding Anthony Cacace and Eduardo Núnez have asked for another week to sort out their differences.

The Ring has confirmed that the IBF has once again rescheduled a purse bid hearing for the ordered junior lightweight title fight. The session was due to take place on Tuesday via Zoom but will now take place one week later on July 2.

Assuming the fight still moves forward.

“The Anthony Cacace vs. Eduardo Nuñez purse bid has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 2 at 12:00 EST,” the IBF informed all registered promoters.

The Ring has learned that among the terms being negotiated are a potential step-aside package for Mexico’s Núnez (27-1, 27 knockouts).

There are whispers of Cacace defending his title on the September 21 Riyadh Season show at Wembley Stadium. England’s Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) would move into the challenger’s position should Núnez agree to stand down for one fight. However, The Ring has learned that the money is currently not close enough to confirm such plans,

Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) won the title with an eighth-round knockout of Joe Cordina on May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ring’s No. 5-rated junior lightweight delivered a career-best performance on his biggest stage to date.

The bout took place on the Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury undercard. Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) entered the fight on the hook to honor the mandatory defense with a win. That obligation has now transferred to Cacace, who has won seven in a row.

Núnez stormed into the number-one slot with an eleventh-round knockout of former titlist Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. Their Feburary 16 title eliminator saw Núnez hit the road to wear down and stop Rakhimov (17-2-1, 14 KOs) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The fight marked the first time that Núnez was extended beyond the tenth round. He didn’t need much longer than that, however, to close the show. The win extended his current seventeen-fight win and knockout streak.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.