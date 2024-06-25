Robeisy Ramirez aims for full reset in return to action against Brandon Leon Benitez

Robeisy Ramirez in training - Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez returns to action for the first time since losing his WBO featherweight title to unheralded Rafael Espinoza on Saturday.

Ramirez, rated at No. 8 by The Ring at featherweight, will be facing Brandon Leon Benitez in the chief support to Teofimo Lopez-Steve Claggett at the James L. Knight Center, Miami Beach, Florida.

“It’s going to be a good fight because like we all know, Mexican fighters always give their best,” Ramirez (13-2, 8 knockouts) told The Ring through Gabe Rivas.

“I didn’t know who he was until I found out I would fight him but we have studied him with the team. We’ve seen various things and [my trainer] Ismael Salas always does the strategy depending on the opponent and his weaknesses, so we’re working on that ever since camp started and will be ready for June 29. We’re going to give a great show.”

Ramirez, who was a standout amateur winning gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, overcame a shock defeat in his professional debut to quickly move through the ranks with a string of impressive displays.

Ramirez claimed the vacant WBO 126-pound title last April by dominating and dropping Isaac Dogboe (UD 12). He followed that by taking apart Satoshi Shimizu (TKO 5) in Japan.

However, when he looked to round out the year against the Espinoza, he came a cropper. He says there were mitigating circumstances around his defeat.

“There were personal issues that I had and it had nothing to do with the seriousness with which I take my opponents but whether you like it or not it affects you as an athlete if you’re not 100 percent mentally,” he said.

“I was a bit bothered at first and then I started to think about my family, my job and what I’ve done in the past 22-years and I know I have to keep going forward. I’m still young, I can still give a lot, I can still contribute a lot to this sport, so I leave that all behind because not everything is going to be based on just one loss.”

And with that in mind, the 30-year-old southpaw has moved onwards with his life and career.

“I think it was a great fight, it was one where the judges thought he did better, so he won,” he said matter-of-factly. “It was a loss that hurt but it happens, that’s the sport, it happens and so we’re focused on what we have in front of us today.”

While some fighters make wholesale changes after an unexpected loss, the gifted Cuban has made just one that was as much enforced on him as anything.

“I decided to change my physical trainer,” he said. “Aside from the work he was doing, he had commitments with Jake Paul, he needed to spend more time with him, to fly to Puerto Rico and I needed somebody by my side, dedicated to me and my camp.”

Ramirez intends to make a statement against Benitez and then look to face the very best the featherweight division has to offer.

“It’s always been my goal to fight against any of the champions. That’s why I sacrifice myself so much to fight the champions, to be a champion,” he said. “I’ve had a great camp and I’m ready to win this fight and go off and do bigger fights.

“I think it would be good to do a revenge with Rafael Espinoza or a fight with Venado Lopez. Against the best at 126-pounds.”

Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) turned professional in his native Mexico at 16 in 2014. He lost his unbeaten record after nine consecutive wins to fellow prospect Irvin Turrubiartes (TKO 3). He rebuilt with five wins before taking a second loss, this time at the hands of future world title challenger Saul Sanchez (KO 8).

The 26-year-old from Queretaro has secured seven wins since settling at featherweight, notably edging Xu Can (SD 10) and, most recently, stopped veteran Rigoberto Hermosillo (KO 6).

Ortiz-Claggett, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright