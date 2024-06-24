Sergio Mendoza drops and stops Hugo Hernandez in three rounds in Mexico

Sergio Mendoza (center) stops Hugo Hernandez (left) - Photo by Lore Gil/Bxstrs Promotions

Sergio Mendoza is asserting himself as a fighter to keep an eye on at 112 pounds.

Mendoza dropped gatekeeper Hugo Hernandez three times en route to a third-round knockout win Saturday night at the Gimnasio Sergio Maldonado Cota in Mendoza’s hometown of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Midway through the opening round between southpaws, a left hand to the head dropped Hernandez to the canvas. Hernandez beat the count, and proceeded to walk Mendoza down, connecting with a series of left hands to the head.

Hernandez continued the tactic in round two, attempting to put Mendoza on the defensive. Undaunted, Mendoza landed a series of straight left hands or uppercuts to Hernandez’s head.

Early in round three, a left uppercut to the head dropped Hernandez to the canvas. Hernandez beat the count, but was staggered by a right hook to the head. Mendoza went down moments later from a barrage of punches, and although he beat the count, Hernandez stood on wobbly legs, prompting referee Octaviano Lopez to stop the fight at 1:13.

The 24-year-old previously fought on March 22, stopping journeyman Jesus Valle Chon in the opening round. Mendoza has stopped four of his last five opponents.

Hernandez, who resides in Texcoco, Mexico, falls to 19-8-1, 8 KOs. Hernandez had not fought since knocking out former world title challenger Juan Alejo in August 2022.

The 28-year-old has lost to Julio Cesar Martinez, Angel Ayala, and Adrian Curiel, but does have wins over Daniel Valladares and Rosendo Hugo Guarneros.

In the co-feature, fringe junior bantamweight contender Wilibaldo Garcia of Copala, Mexico stopped Carlos Bautista in the opening round, improving to 22-5-1, 13 KOs.

Garcia was the aggressor from the opening bell, ripping two-punch combinations to the head of Bautista. Towards the end of the round, a combination to the head followed by a right to the stomach dropped Bautista to the canvas, against the ropes. Bautista did manage to beat the count, but was in no condition to continue, prompting referee Octaviano Lopez to stop the fight.

The 34-year-old Garcia was coming off a decision win over journeyman Rigo Martinez Hernandez on February 9 in a stay-busy fight. Garcia has won his last 10 bouts since losing a split-decision to Paul Butler in June 2021.

Garcia also suffered a majority decision loss to former WBC world bantamweight titleholder Alexandro Santiago in September 2020.

Bautista, who resides in Culiacan, Mexico, falls to 13-2-1 with 3 KOs. The 29-year-old fought to a no-contest against Andres Olivas Alvarez in round two of his last fight on August 19.

The BXSTRS card streamed live on ESPN Knockout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

