Eric Mondragon scores hard-fought decision win over Kevin Piedrahita

Eric Mondragon (right) Photo courtesy of CBN Promotions

Eric Mondragon continues his ascent towards contender status at 130 pounds.

Mondragon won a hard-fought majority decision Saturday night, defeating Kevin Piedrahita at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. One judge scored the bout 57-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 58-56 and a ridiculous 60-54 for Mondragon, who improved to 10-1-1, 4 knockouts.

Both fighters stood in the pocket, exchanging punches and combinations, but Mondragon was the busier and more-accurate fighter during the first two rounds.

Piedrahita clearly won round three, taking more initiative and being more the aggressor. The tactic worked as he was able to put Mondragon on the defensive.

Both had their moments in a competitive and more-even fourth round, but Mondragon swung momentum his way during the last couple of rounds. Mondragon varied his offense, connecting more to the body and countering with left hooks and right crosses to the head of Piedrahita.

Mondragon, who resides in nearby Maywood, had a large contingent of fans in attendance, as was in his previous fight on March 30, which also took place at Thunder Studios. Mondragon defeated Jenel Lausa by decision over six one-sided rounds.

The 25-year-old has won his last two bouts since losing by decision to Haven Brady in October 2022. His other notable fight occurred on a Top Rank card inside ‘The Bubble’ in June 2020, fighting to a majority decision draw against Mike Sanchez in a fight where both unbeaten fighters were knocked down.

Piedrahita, who is originally from Pereira, Colombia and now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, falls to 9-2, 8 KOs. Piedrahita previously fought on April 19, stopping Johan Rodriguez Arreguin in the third round.

The 24-year-old had won his last four fights since losing to Lisandro Barazarte in a clash of unbeaten prospects in July 2022.

In the main event of the CBN Promotions card, lightweight Tayden Beltran defeated Cesar Villarraga by unanimous decision. Scores were 78-74, 78-74, and 77-75 for Beltran, who improved to 9-0-1, 4 KOs.

Both had their moments during the back-and-forth fight, but the judges were likely swayed by Beltran’s higher-punch output. Beltran, who resides in Huntington Beach, California, has now won his last seven fights since a majority decision draw in September 2021.

Villarraga, who resides in Bogota, Colombia, falls to 10-10-1, 5 KOs. The 38-year-old has lost his last five bouts, all by decision.

In junior welterweight action, hard-hitting Juan Sanchez of nearby Buena Park improved to 8-0, 7 KOs, dropping Florida’s Jaylan Phillips once en route to a knockout win at 1:39 of round four. Phillips (now 3-3-4, 2 KOs) was unbeaten in his six previous fights, including three draws against Antoine Cobb.

Sanchez is co-trained by Abel Sanchez and Ben Lira.

In featherweight action, Hector Lopez of Compton knocked out Jeronil Borres (12-11-2, 6 KOs) of the Philippines at 1:19 of round three. Lopez (5-0, 4 KOs) dropped Borres twice during round three, prompting referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight at 1:54.

Featherweight Jared Hermosillo of Oak Hills, California was successful in his pro debut, dropping Arturo Herrera (0-5) of Killeen, Texas twice en route to a third round knockout win at 2:19.

Super middleweight Aristides Garcia of Colombia overcame a knockdown in round one to defeat Henry Rivera (2-7, 1 KO) of Las Vegas by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 38-36 in favor of Garcia, who was also making his pro debut. Garcia also dropped Rivera in round four.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing