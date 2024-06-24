Steve Claggett “pulling out all the stops” ahead of Ring title clash with Teofimo Lopez

Steve Claggett (left) Photo by Vincent Ethier/EOTTM © 2023

It’s been a long and at times arduous road for hard-nosed Steve Claggett.

He hails from the boxing outpost of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, more famed for its ice hockey team Calgary Flames than boxing. During a slow-burn 16-year professional career that has seen some hard-luck loses but that has galvanized him over recent times and is unbeaten in nine outings.

On Saturday, Claggett, who will be taking part in his 48th professional contest, will look to reach the top of the mountain when he meets Ring junior lightweight champion and WBO titlist Teofimo Lopez at the James L. Knight Center, Miami Beach, Florida.

“Absolutely, that’s what I mean, I’ve put my whole life into it,” Claggett (38-7-2, 26 knockouts) told The Ring. “[I’m] very excited, very prepared, I’m pulling out all the stops. I’m working as hard as I can, as smart as I can.

“I’m going to bring my best. In boxing it seems you’ve got to work a long time for that one night that can potentially change your life and that’s where I’m at now.”

However, for the recently turned 35-year-old to achieve his desired goal he’ll have to beat one of the best fighters in the world, who is priced as a big 1/9 (-900) favorite.

“I think he’s very athletic, I think he’s a very skilful fighter,” he said of Lopez. “Nothing but respect for his game but I also believe in myself. I’m just preparing for his best and I’m preparing for everything I’ve watched and everything I’ve seen. The name of the game is show up prepared. I’ve got nothing but respect for the guy and his fighting skills, but I don’t think they know the fighting skills I have.”

It could be argued that for Claggett to pull the upset he needs the erratic champion to be off his game.

“No, I prepare for him at his very best because that’s what I’m anticipating he’ll bring,” he said. “Two things that I think maybe other people are overlooking, I’m a good sized junior welterweight and I have a lot of experience with a lot of different fighters.

“It’s all talk and what people think. I know what actually matters is what’s in the ring. That’s what I’m preparing for.”

For much of his career, Claggett lacked direction. That changed when he signed with Eye of The Tiger in September 2019.

“Yeah, and that one’s credit to Eye of The Tiger, they’re the cruise liner, they’re the big boat,” he said. “Now I carry some weight in the ocean of boxing. Without them I don’t know where I’d be but I’m grateful to be with them.”

Claggett, who trains in Montreal under the watchful eye of Mike Moffa, has spent 10-weeks diligently going through his paces working on everything he can in order to be ready for Lopez.

“I like to roll my camps, after my last fight I was back in camp the next week,” he explained. “I was supposed to fight on April 11, we found out about this fight and obviously we were going to take this huge opportunity. I just rolled it over. I’m always in the gym, I’m always training. I’ve been strictly preparing for this fight because it’s a huge, huge opportunity. I know I’m showing up prepared, that’s the big thing.”

Claggett feels everything has come together and now is the perfect moment for him to emerge on the world scene and make the most of a chance of a lifetime.

“It’s something I worked toward since I was a little kid and boxing is a crazy sport, it’s a crazy game but I believe in my consistency, I believe in my efforts in the gym,” he said.

“I think now I’m reaching a peak where my age and experience are coming together. I think the timing is right and I really believe in my team and believe in myself and I’m going to give it my best and show the world what I can do. I’m going to put out my absolute best, I don’t have a lot to say, I’ve got a lot to do.”

His promoter, Camille Estephan, recognized Claggett’s fighting spirit after several battles with his own fighters. That lead to a union which has bore success and now leads them to an even bigger opportunity.

“Steve has worked so hard, often without any support for 17 years working on his craft,” said the EEOT head honcho. “He showed tremendous character through his difficult journey. We decided to sign him for his character strength and now he is ready to show his best.

“We are very happy for this opportunity, he is so deserving yet a warning he’s not coming to just try, he is coming to win.”

Lopez (20-1, 13 knockouts), represented Honduras at the 2016 Olympics. Since turning professional, the big puncher went about his business in devastating fashion, scoring highlight reel knockouts against Mason Menard (KO 1), Diego Magdaleno (KO 7) and Edis Tatli (KO 5). After a learning experience win over Masayoshi Nakatani (UD 12), Lopez was back to his brilliant best, demolishing IBF titleholder Richard Commey (TKO 2).

The 26-year-old became undisputed lightweight king when he edged past Vasiliy Lomachenko (UD 12). An often-postponed bout and outside-the-ring drama meant Lopez didn’t face IBF mandatory George Kambosos for 13 months and, when he did, he shockingly dropped a 12-round split decision. Lopez moved up to 140 pounds and won two fights before stunning Ring/ WBO junior welterweight titlist Josh Taylor (UD 12). He has since notched one defense against Jamaine Ortiz (UD 12).

Ortiz-Claggett, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

