Jordan Panthen knocks out Victor Toney in three

(Photo by Damian James)

Jordan Panthen continues to score knockout wins.

Panthen scored another stoppage on Thursday night, halting Victor Toney in the third round in The Hangar at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa, California. Panthen improved to 9-0, 8 knockouts.

Both fighters had their moments during the first two rounds, exchanging punches and combinations in the center of the ring.

More than halfway through the third round, a short left hook dropped Toney to the canvas, next to the ropes. Toney did beat the count but was on wobbly legs. After a few moments, referee Ray Corona stopped the fight at 1:07, as Toney was in no condition to continue.

Panthen, who is originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, and now resides in Honolulu, Hawaii, has already fought a handful of his fights in Costa Mesa. In his previous fight on April 4, he knocked out Ravshan Hudaynazarov in the second round.

Thursday marked Panthen’s third fight of this year. His team, which also consists of manager Jerry Alfano, hopes for Panthen to fight six to seven times in 2024.

The 27-year-old fought five times in 2023. Panthen trains at Brickhouse Boxing Gym in the Los Angeles area and is trained by Southern California-based trainer Julian Chua.

Panthen has recently sparred often with former WBO world junior middleweight titleholder Tim Tsyzu. Prior to professional debut in August 2022, Panthen was a cowboy in Arizona and Colorado, even giving horseriding lessons on the side.

Nicknamed “The Patriot,” Panthen’s dream is to win a world title belt on the Fourth of July.

Toney, who resides in Youngstown, Ohio, falls to 8-3-1, 6 KOs. Toney scored an upset win in his previous fight on October 7, defeating once-beaten prospect Jahyae Brown by majority decision. Toney had won his previous two fights since losing by unanimous decision to Troy Isley in August 2022.

The 36-year-old suffered a decision loss early in his pro career to Sebastian Fundora in September 2017 in a clash of unbeaten fighters.

In light heavyweight action, Jaime Cerna of San Bernardino, California, improved to 6-0-1, 4 KOs, stopping Oxnard’s Simon Aristegui (3-2, 3 KOs) in the opening round. The 25-year-old Cerna has won his last two fights since a draw against Mario Hernandez in nearby Ontario on November 11.

Welterweight Julian Baez of Camarillo, California, defeated Steven Shareef by majority decision. One judge scored the bout 38-38, while the other two judges scored the bout 39-37 for Baez, who improved to 2-0.

The card was promoted by longtime Southern California promoter Roy Englebrecht.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

