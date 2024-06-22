Tyler Denny Bumps Off Previously Unbeaten Felix Cash, Calls For Major Title Fight

Tyler Denny slams home a right hook on unbeaten Felix Cash en route to technical decision win on June 22 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. Photo credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom. Boxing

Tyler Denny continued an improbable run with his best win to date.

The streaking middleweight was forced to settle for a technical decision win when a cut left Felix Cash unable to continue. The ringside physician ruled Cash unable to continue early in the fifth round due to a cut on his right eyelid.

Judges Lee Every (49-47), Victor Loughlin (49-47) and Kevin Parker (49-46) all scored for Denny. The win saw Denny retain his European middleweight title in their DAZN main event Saturday from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

“I’m buzzing. I was battering him around,” Denny told DAZN/Matchroom’s Jamie Ward. “He was never going to last. He was tiring after two rounds.”

Cash hadn’t fought since a December 2022 eight-round win over Celso Neves. The made-to-order bout nearly proved disastrous for the previously unbeaten Brit, who pulled out of a subsequently planned clash with Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

Reports of out-of-ring issues left Cash with a career-long inactive stretch. He struggled to make the 160-pound limit, as he required two attempts to hit the mark on Friday. True to his typically unprofessional form, Cash then shoved Denny during the post weigh-in staredown.

Denny found the perfect moment for his get-back.

The 32-year-old BOXXEr-promoted southpaw from nearby Rowley Regis consistently beat Cash to the punch. Cash fell into a hole early but managed to find his range.

Cash enjoyed a solid fourth until he was tagged late by a left hand. Denny moved in to finish but ran out of time as the bell sounded to end the round. By that point, Cash was forced to contend with a deep gash in his right eyelid.

Replays suggested the wound was caused by a Denny left hand. However, it was ruled as the cause of an accidental headbutt, which sent the verdict to the judges.

“I’m the man. The way that was going, he was gone,” insisted Denny, who improved to 19-2-3 (1 knockout). “I think he was [relieved] when the referee stopped it. Put some respect on my name.”

Cash (16-1, 10 KOs) suffered his first career defeat and is now at a career crossroads.

“Tyler was well prepared. It’s a great story. It didn’t work out for Felix Cash,” noted Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing promotes Cash for the moment. “Eighteen months out the ring, and not living the life paid the price.”

Denny extended his incredible three-year unbeaten streak. The fight was his seventh versus an unbeaten opponent, all within his past nine fights.

That run began with his last defeat, a Nov. 2019 ten-round decision to Linus Udolfa. He then went idle for 19 months before he returned with a vengeance.

The lone hiccup among his past seven fights was a Nov. 2021 draw with then-undefeated River Wilson-Bent. Denny earned a split decision in their June 2022 rematch and has been flying high ever since.

He kicked off a three-fight 2023 campaign with a ten-round decision over Brad Pauls (16-0 at the time) last February. It was his sixth consecutive fight versus an unbeaten opponent. Denny followed with a ten-round decision over veteran Macaulay McGowan (20-5-2, 5 KOs) last May 6 at this very venue.

His year concluded with an eighth-round stoppage of Matteo Signani last November 18 for his lone career stoppage.

Now comes the part where he tests the waters on the world stage.

“You got to put my name in the mix, them world title fights,” demanded Denny. “Hard work pays off. Just believe in yourself.”

