Eric Mondragon, Kevin Piedrahita square off in Long Beach tonight

A crossroads clash between junior lightweight prospects could steal the spotlight tonight in Southern California.

Eric Mondragon and Kevin Piedrahita will square off at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The six-round bout will precede the main event bout between lightweights Tayden Beltran and Cesar Villarraga.

Both fights will air live on FOX Deportes, Fubo Sports, Stadium and Gray Television (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, which were at contracted weights, Mondragon weighed in at 132.5 pounds. Piedrahita came in at 131.7 pounds.

“Mondragon versus Piedrahita is a fight that boxing fans won’t want to miss,” said Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions and the longtime Matchmaker and General Manager of Thompson Boxing. “Both fighters are at a crucial point in their careers, and their hunger for victory will make for an explosive contest. This is what boxing is all about – skill, heart, and the pursuit of greatness.”

Mondragon (9-1-1, 4 knockouts), who resides in nearby Maywood, last fought on March 30, defeating Jenel Lausa by unanimous decision. The victory over Lausa took place almost a year and a half after suffering the first defeat of his pro career at the hands of unbeaten Haven Brady.

The 25-year-old Mondragon fought on a Top Rank card inside ‘The Bubble’ in June 2020, fighting to a majority decision draw against Mike Sanchez in a fight where both unbeaten fighters were knocked down. Mondragon understands the importance of this fight, but believes he is one to watch at 130 pounds.

“This fight is a pivotal moment for me,” said Mondragon, who made his pro debut in April 2019. “I’m prepared to demonstrate that I belong among the elite in the junior lightweight division, and I will do whatever it takes to come out on top. A win on Saturday will be a significant step forward in my career. I had a great training camp and I’ll be ready to go.”

Piedrahita (9-1, 8 KOs), who is originally from Pereira, Colombia and now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, stopped Johan Rodriguez Arreguin in the third round of his last bout on April 19. In his previous fight on November 3, Piedrahita stopped once-beaten lightweight prospect Pedro Hernandez Martinez in the fourth round.

The 24-year-old has won his last four fights since losing to Lisandro Barazarte in a clash of unbeaten prospects in July 2022. Piedrahita is confident he has the skill-set and the will to come out victorious at the expense of Mondragon.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight,” said Piedrahita, who is promoted by Shane Shapiro. “Victory is the only option. Beating Mondragon will put me on the map and open doors for bigger opportunities. I’m here to make a statement and show the world that I’m a better fighter now after suffering my first defeat.”

The fight between Beltran, who resides in nearby Huntington Beach, and Villarraga is scheduled for eight rounds.

Beltran (8-0-1, 4 KOs) weighed in at 134.9 pounds. The Colombia-born Villarraga (10-9-1, 5 KOs) came in at 134.3 pounds.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a Watch Party taking place where fans can watch the Copa America soccer game between Mexico and Jamaica on the big screens inside the venue.

