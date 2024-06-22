Andres Cortes Fends Off High Octane Abraham Nova, Claims Unanimous Decision

Andres Cortes (left) digs a left hand against Abraham Nova en route to a unanimous decision on June 21 in Las Vegas. Photo credit: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Andres Cortes failed to do his job at the scales but was ultimately rewarded in the ring.

The locally based junior lightweight prospect was credited with more accurate punching in a decision win over Abraham Nova. Scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94 for Cortes, despite Nova’s high octane attack Friday on ESPN+ from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Cortes jumped out to a strong start. It was in line with his fighting style, though something he owed after blowing weight on Thursday. The unbeaten North Las Vegas native was 0.8 pounds over the junior lightweight limit and never bothered to shed the excess weight. The opening round saw both boxers have their moments. Cortes was the more accurate and effective of the two, though Nova was always in the fight.

The second was by far the most dominant of the fight for Cortes. Nova entered the fight as a bona fide contender, as he fell just short to WBC 130-pound titlist O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) earlier this year. However, he struggled to defend against the uppercut, which Cortes landed virtually at will with both hands.

A shift in momentum came in the third. Nova connected with digging body shots and all but dulled Cortes’ prior potent attack. It was Nova who was suddenly the busier fighter after Cortes dictated the pace early.

Concern grew in the Cortes corner through five rounds. Luis Cortes, Andres’ older brother and head trainer, was worried that Nova was stealing rounds and would run away with the decision.

Cortes tried to take the lead in the second half but was often forced to clinch. Nova continued to come forward but wasn’t nearly as effective as he was in the earlier rounds. Cortes used defense to set up his offense. Wild shots by Nova were ducked by Cortes, who responded with an overhand right. Still, Nova was by far the busier fighter as he threw 99 punches in the round.

Nova tightened up his offense in the eighth, even as he threw 113 punches. Cortes spent much of the round backed into the ropes or on the defensive. He had a brief moment of success with a pair of counter rights. Nova shook off the blows and unloaded during the final minute.

Fatigue clearly set in for Cortes, the effects of a bad weight cut and failure to make 130. Nova slammed home one-twos down the middle. Cortes once again found his back against the ropes, where he allowed Nova to let his hands go in hopes he would make a mistake. It wouldn’t happen, as Nova consistently scored with his right hand.

Action understandably slowed in the tenth and final round. Nova unloaded 120 punches in the ninth and was more selective down the stretch. Cortes attempted to close the gap but was picked off by right hands every time. An adjustment was made as Cortes stepped back and then jabbed his way inside. Cortes landed a left hook in the final ten seconds to seal the win.

Cortes advanced to 22-0 (12 KOs) with the win, though he will have to decide his weight division moving forward. He insisted a title fight is in his sights but still has to prove he can properly make 130.

Nova fell to 23-3 (16 KOs). The loss is his second straight, though weirdly he once again left with a more favorable reaction to his career. He was dealt the loss despite throwing and landing more punches, 198-of-763 compared to 172-of-497 for Cortes. However, it was Cortes’ significantly sharper punching (34.6%, compared to 25% for Nova) which swayed the judges.

Headlining, WBO featherweight titlist Rafael Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs), No. 6 at 126 by The Ring, defends versus countryman Sergio Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs).

