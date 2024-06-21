Tyler Denny, Felix Cash Make Weight For DAZN NXTGEN Headliner in Birmingham

Birmingham, UK: Tyler Denny and Felix Cash weigh in ahead of their European EBU Middleweight Title fight tomorrow night. 21 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Felix Cash needed two attempts but was able to make weight without leaving the stage.

Saturday’s DAZN headliner moves forward as all fighters were within the contracted limit during Friday’s weigh-in. Wokingham’s Cash was slightly over the 160-pound mark on his first try, but stripped to his birthday suit and registered at 159.92 pounds. Locally based Tyler Denny arrived at 159.54 pounds for their scheduled ten-round middleweight title fight.

The bout tops a Matchroom Boxing NXTGEN show this Saturday from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) will fight for the first time in eighteen months. Injuries and other issues have kept him out of the ring for that extended time. The layoff included two failed attempts to move forward with a planned bout versus Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

In his previous outing, Cash edged Celso Neves over eight grueling rounds. He suffered a cut over his left eye, which hampered his performance though he remained unbeaten.

Denny (18-2-3, 1 KO) has been considerably more active by comparison.

The 32-year-old southpaw from nearby Rowley Regis won all three of his bouts in 2023. His campaign kicked off with a ten-round decision over Brad Pauls (16-0 at the time) last February. It markeed his sixth consecutive fight versus an unbeaten opponent.

Denny followed with a ten-round decision over veteran Macaulay McGowan (20-5-2, 5 KOs) last May 6 at this very venue. His year concluded with an eighth-round stoppage of Matteo Signani last November 18 for his lone career stoppage.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

10 rounds, welterweight

Lewis Crocker (19-0, 11 KOs), Belfast, Northern Ireland, 146.68 pounds

Conah Walker (13-2-1, 5 KOs), Wolverhampton, England, 146.46 pounds

10 rounds, junior welterweight

Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs), Blythe, England, 139.38 pounds

Jeff Ofori (13-7-2, 4 KOs) Tottenham, England 139.94 pounds

10 rounds, junior bantamweight

Shannon Ryan (7-0, 0 KOs), Watford, England, 113.86 pounds

Emma Dolan (6-0, 1 KO), Norwich, England, 114.88 pounds

6 rounds, bantamweight

Hamza Uddin (1-0, 1 KO), Walsall, England, 117.4 pounds

Giulio Commerso (4-1, 1 KO), Madrid, Spain via Abruzzo, Italy, 117.88 pounds

8 rounds, lightweight

Aqib Fiaz 134.48 pounds

Kane Baker 135.44 pounds

6 rounds, lightweight

Ibraheem Sulaimaan (3-0, 2 KOs), Birmingham, 135.76 pounds

Jesus Gonzalez (3-1, 0 KOs), Sincelejo, Colombia, 135.44 pounds

6 rounds, junior featherweight

Muhammad Mustafa Ali (4-0, 1 KO), Leicester, England, 124.46 pounds

Kelvin Madjid (2-1, 0 KOs), Elancourt, France, 123.22 pounds

4 rounds, heavyweight

Emanuel Odiase (3-0, 2 KOs), Germany, 254.36 pounds

Kevin Masirika (2-1, 1 KO), Manchester, England, 243.54 pounds

