Fight Night Program – Week of June 20-26
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, June 20 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Jordan Panthen vs. Victor Toney – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Jaime Cerna vs. Simon Aristegui – light heavyweight – 6 rounds
Dorian Mendez vs. Raymond Benavides – junior welterweight – 4 rounds
Steven Shareef vs. Julian Baez – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: TrillerTV+
Friday, June 21 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino – featherweight – 12 rounds
Espinoza will be attempting the maiden defense of the belt he snatched from Robeisy Ramirez in one of last year’s biggest upsets. Chirino is a more than credible, once-beaten foe that will surely serve as a measuring stick for the newly-minted champ. A fun scrap between two fighters with just one defeat and 46 career wins combined between the two of them.
Also on this card:
Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Troy Isley vs. Javier Martinez – middleweight – 10 rounds
Floyd Diaz vs. Francisco Pedroza – bantamweight – 8 rounds
Demler Zamora vs. Jose Antonio Meza – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Friday, June 21 – Bolton Whites Hotel, Bolton, England
Lyndon Arthur vs. Liam Cameron – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Sultan Zaurbek vs. Roman Reynoso – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Khaleel Majid vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Oliver Zaren vs. Thomas Lacroix – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Niall Brown vs. Jonathan Bouillot – middleweight – 6 rounds
Matty Harris vs. Yury Bykhautsou¸ 6 rounds, heavyweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, June 22 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England
Tyler Denny vs. Felix Cash – middleweight – 12 rounds
Lewis Crocker vs. Conah Walker – welterweight – 10 rounds
Cameron Vuong vs. Jeff Ofori – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Shannon Ryan vs. Emma Dolan – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
Aqib Fiaz vs. Kane Baker – lightweight – 8 rounds
Hamza Uddin vs. Giulio Commerso – flyweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, June 22 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.
Tayden Beltran vs. Cesar Villarraga – lightweight – 8 rounds
Eric Mondragon vs. Kevin Piedrahita Puerta – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Juan Sanchez vs. Jaylan Phillips – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Hector Lopez vs. Jeronil Borres – featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Fox Deportes
