Fight Night Program – Week of June 20-26

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, June 20 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Jordan Panthen vs. Victor Toney – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Jaime Cerna vs. Simon Aristegui – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Dorian Mendez vs. Raymond Benavides – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Steven Shareef vs. Julian Baez – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV+

Friday, June 21 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino – featherweight – 12 rounds

Espinoza will be attempting the maiden defense of the belt he snatched from Robeisy Ramirez in one of last year’s biggest upsets. Chirino is a more than credible, once-beaten foe that will surely serve as a measuring stick for the newly-minted champ. A fun scrap between two fighters with just one defeat and 46 career wins combined between the two of them.

Also on this card:

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Troy Isley vs. Javier Martinez – middleweight – 10 rounds

Floyd Diaz vs. Francisco Pedroza – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Demler Zamora vs. Jose Antonio Meza – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, June 21 – Bolton Whites Hotel, Bolton, England

Lyndon Arthur vs. Liam Cameron – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Sultan Zaurbek vs. Roman Reynoso – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Khaleel Majid vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Oliver Zaren vs. Thomas Lacroix – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Niall Brown vs. Jonathan Bouillot – middleweight – 6 rounds

Matty Harris vs. Yury Bykhautsou¸ 6 rounds, heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, June 22 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England

Tyler Denny vs. Felix Cash – middleweight – 12 rounds

Lewis Crocker vs. Conah Walker – welterweight – 10 rounds

Cameron Vuong vs. Jeff Ofori – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Shannon Ryan vs. Emma Dolan – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Aqib Fiaz vs. Kane Baker – lightweight – 8 rounds

Hamza Uddin vs. Giulio Commerso – flyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, June 22 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.

Tayden Beltran vs. Cesar Villarraga – lightweight – 8 rounds

Eric Mondragon vs. Kevin Piedrahita Puerta – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Juan Sanchez vs. Jaylan Phillips – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Hector Lopez vs. Jeronil Borres – featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Fox Deportes

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing