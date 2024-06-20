Jordan Panthen and Victor Toney ready to clash in California in crossroads bout

Jordan Panthen (left) and Victor Toney (right) - Photo courtesy of SOCA Fights

Activity matters to Jordan Panthen.

The unbeaten Panthen will face Victor Toney tonight inside The Hangar at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa, California. The eight-round bout will headline a Fight Club OC card that will stream live on TrillerTV+ (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Pantheon weighed in at 155.6 pounds. Toney came in at 153.2 pounds.

Panthen (8-0, 7 knockouts), who is originally from Poughkeepsie, New York and now resides in Honolulu, Hawaii, has already fought a handful of his fights in Costa Mesa. In his last fight on April 4, Panthen scored the best win of his career, thus far, knocking out former prospect Ravshan Hudaynazarov in the second round. In his previous fight on February 15, Panthen knocked out Adam Diu Abdulhamid in the opening round.

Tonight will mark Panthen’s third fight of this year. His team, which also consists of manager Jerry Alfano, hopes for Panthen to fight six to seven times in 2024.

The 27-year-old fought five times in 2023. Panthen trains at Brickhouse Boxing Gym in the Los Angeles area and is trained by Southern California-based trainer Julian Chua.

Panthen has recently sparred often with former WBO world junior middleweight titleholder Tim Tsyzu. Prior to professional debut in August 2022, Panthen was a cowboy in Arizona and Colorado, even giving horse riding lessons on the side.

Nicknamed ‘The Patriot,’ Panthen’s dream is to win a world title belt on the Fourth of July.

Toney (8-2-1, 6 KOs), who resides in Youngstown, Ohio, scored an upset win in his last bout on October 7, defeating once-beaten prospect Jahyae Brown by majority decision. Toney has won his last two bouts since losing by unanimous decision to Troy Isley in August 2022.

The 36-year-old suffered his other defeat at the hands of Sebastian Fundora in September 2017 in a clash of then-unbeaten fighters.

Light heavyweight Jaime Cerna (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Rancho Cucamonga, California will square off against Oxnard’s Simon Aristegui (3-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout.

Dorian Mendez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles will face Raymond Benavides (1-2) of San Marcos, California in a four-round junior welterweight fight.

In welterweight action, Steven Shareef will be making his professional debut against Julian Baez (1-0) of Camarillo, California in a four-round bout.

The card will be promoted by longtime Southern California promoter Roy Englebrecht.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing