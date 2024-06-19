Robeisy Ramirez scheduled to face Brandon Leon Benitez in Teofimo-Claggett undercard

Robeisy Ramirez in training - Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Former world titlist Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) wants another shot at the title before the end of the year, but first, he’ll have to get past another test in the featherweight division.

Ramirez, a Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist, will return against Mexico’s Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round battle on Saturday, June 29, at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Ramirez, the former WBO featherweight beltholder, lost his title last December via majority decision defeat to Rafael Espinoza.

Ramirez-Benitez will serve as the co-feature to the junior welterweight world title showdown between Ring champion and WBO titlist Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) and Canadian contender Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs).

The six-round televised opener will see middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) attempt to avenge his only pro defeat in a rematch against Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs).

Teofimo-Claggett, Ramirez-Benitez, and Ali Walsh-Akale II will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK and Ireland. The card will be promoted by Top Rank, in association with Eye of The Tiger.

Following a recent training session in Las Vegas, Ramirez had said that “getting my world title back is my mission right now. Throughout my life and boxing career, I have always used setbacks as motivation. This time is no different.”

“I have approached this training camp with a renewed sense of responsibility, seriousness, and great mental focus. I’ve incorporated a wide range of agility, speed, and strength training routines that have challenged me more than ever before.”

“I just want my loyal fans to know that this journey is far from over. I will be world champion before the end of the year, and this comeback will be legendary. So, get your tickets now and see you on June 29. ‘El Tren’ is back!”

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.