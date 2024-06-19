Antonio Moran inks promotional deal with All Star Boxing ahead of his return on Aug. 3

Welterweight Antonio Moran (left). Photo by Pablo Lozano

Fringe lightweight contender Antonio Moran has re-signed a promotional deal with All Star Boxing, promoter Tuto Zabala, Jr. announced.

“‘Toño has become a member of the All Star Boxing family after so many years working together,” said Zabala. “I’m happy to continue this relationship with such a great kid who, over the years, has proven his legitimacy as a contender.”

Moran, who resides in Mexico City, appreciates the opportunity.

“All Star Boxing has always delivered me the best fights,” stated Moran. “On August 3, we return again to face the best, which is what I want.”

Moran is referring to his clash against Olympic gold medalist and unbeaten top prospect Andy Cruz. They will square off in a 10-round bout at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, as part of the Riyadh Season card that will be headlined by Ring welterweight champion Terence Crawford challenging newly-crowned WBA titleholder Israil Madrimov.

The 31-year-old Moran (30-6-1, 21 knockouts) last fought on January 31, knocking out hard-hitting Romero Duno in the sixth round of a fight he was dominating. In his previous fight on September 15, Moran lost to Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision.

Moran was a recent participant of the eight-man ProBox TV Last Chance tournament, defeating Jeffrey Torres, Michael Dutchover, and Kendo Castaneda. Moran knocked out Castaneda in the final to win a $50,000 prize.

Moran was a fixture of the Boxeo Telemundo series for several years, fighting at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City or in Kissimmee, Florida, both of which were cities where All Star Boxing promoted most of their fight cards.

Aside from the loss to Ortiz, Moran has lost to Devin Haney, Jose Pedraza and Arnold Barboza.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

