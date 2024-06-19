Joshua Buatsi-Willy Hutchinson: June 24 Purse Bid Scheduled By WBO

Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson will have to sweat out a purse bid to learn when and where they will meet.

A June 24 hearing was scheduled by the WBO to determine promotional rights for the ordered interim light heavyweight title. The ruling was made after the ten-day negotiation period expired without a deal in place between the pair of British contenders.

“On June 2, 2024, this Committee issued a negotiation order between the subject matter participants,” WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis-Batista Salas informed all parties in a ruling obtained by The Ring. “The parties were granted 10 days to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings would be ordered in accordance with the WBO governing regulations. The foregoing time period has elapsed without an agreement reached.

“Therefore, as per Sections 11 through 14 of the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED to conduct purse bid proceedings on Monday, June 24.”

In a massive win for boxing’s Purse Bid Heads faction, the event will be live-streamed on WBO’s social media channels.

The minimum accepted bid is $300,000. The purse will be split 50/50 unless the bout takes place in the home country of either boxer. In that event, the visiting challenger will receive the favorable end of a 60/40 split.

England’s Buatsi (18-0, 13 knockouts), No. 3 at 175, is represented by BOXXER. Scotland’s Hutchinson is promoted by Queensberry. Both primarily fight in England, though Hutchinson’s latest—and career-best—win took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) entered the picture just one day after his June 1 victory over Craig Richards in Riyadh. It came as the time period elapsed without a response as to whether England’s Anthony Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs), The Ring’s No. 4-rated light heavyweight, would commit to a fight versus Buatsi.

Established promotional rights was a point of contention in the ordered round of talks between Buatsi and Yarde. Queensberry was listed as the promoter of record, despite Yarde’s contention that he was a free agent.

That distinction, in fact, was the direct cause in the delay in getting this fight over the line earlier this year.

There is no such concern in the most recent ordered round of negotiations. Hutchinson proudly represented Queensberry in the company’s celebrated 5-vs-5 tournament with Matchroom Boxing. His win over Richards kicked off the competition and paved the way for a clean sweep.

It marked the fifth straight victory for Hutchinson, who will now head into a secondary title fight.

Buatsi was previously on course to challenge for the WBA title. However, the entire division is stuck in a holding pattern.

Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) will collide on Oct. 12 for the undisputed championship. The summit meeting between the top two light heavyweights comes with every light heavyweight title at stake. Beterbiev No. 1, is the WBC, IBF and WBO champ. Bivol No. 2, has held the WBA title since 2017.

Their meeting was due to take place on June 1. However, the fight was delayed by four months when Beterbiev suffered a torn meniscus during training camp. His injury was grounds for the WBO to grant an interim title fight. The winner will become the WBO mandatory challenger to the rescheduled Beterbiev-Bivol championship clash.

