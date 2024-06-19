Jake Paul-Mike Perry, Amanda Serrano-Stevie Morgan Co-Headline July 20 DAZN PPV in Tampa

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano have opted to not just remain active but embrace dangerous stay-busy fights.

Both are due to co-headline the rescheduled Nov. 15 Netflix card at AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Before then, they will serve in similar capacity for a July 20 DAZN Pay-Per-View event from AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) confirmed that Paul (9-1, 6 knockouts) will face ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry atop the July 20 show. Perry is unbeaten in Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (5-0, 3 KOs in BKFC) and a former MMA star. This will mark his first boxing match since 2015.

Their CELSIUS®-presented bout will take place over eight scheduled rounds at cruiserweight.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will keep her lineal and unified featherweight championship reign parked for her next fight. The record-setting seven division champion will face Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round junior welterweight contest.

LIVE FIT, STAY READY

The decision to remain at the higher weight should provide a smoother transition for Serrano’s next outing, assuming she wins. Awaiting the legendary Boricua southpaw is a rematch with two-division and reigning undisputed 140-pound queen Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs). Their bout was moved to the Nov. 15 show along with Paul-Tyson; Ireland’s Taylor decided to sit out this summer and head straight into the Serrano rematch.

Paul and Serrano both love—and have the platform to—fight as often as possible.

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20,” explained Paul. “Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry. He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk.

“Those who know me know I’m a risk taker and while ‘Platinum’ Perry might try to end me, I’m Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man. I’m going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I’m bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson. Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and send ‘Platinum’ Perry the Platypus back to bare knuckle for good.”

Naturally, his opponent has other ideas.

“Jake Paul claims he fears no man,” questions Perry. “But on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth. He just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike. I’m going to make it look easy on Saturday July 20th, and I’m going to teach Jake Paul the most he’s ever learned about fighting.”

BOXING’S ALL-TIME WINNINGEST TITLIST RETURNS

Paul—now based in Dorado, Puerto Rico—last fought on March 2 in San Juan. He scored a first-round knockout of Ryan Bourland (18-3, 6 KOs) on a night reserved for a massive Serrano homecoming.

The main event was canceled just minutes before the scheduled opening bell. Serrano was due to defend her 126-pound crown versus Nina Meinke, but her cornea was exposed to chemicals used to treat her hair. A last ditch effort to receive medical clearance proved futile, which left a teary-eyed Serrano to apologize to her adoring fans.

Bad luck well beyond her control resulted in a second straight canceled fight date. Like Paul, the desire to fight far outweighed the thought of not returning to the ring until November.

“I’ve already been preparing for a fight on Saturday, July 20,” noted Serrano. “This an opportunity for me to face another tough boxer in Stevie Morgan. My opponent has 13 KOs, more than almost every other active female boxer.

“But I fear no woman – I embrace the war. I look forward to seeing all my Puerto Rican fans in Tampa for my 50th professional fight to show the world my skills at super lightweight.”

Serrano’s only other fight at the weight established her seventh divisional title reign. She moved up well above her walk-around weight to outpoint Yamila Reynoso (11-4-3 at the time) to win the WBO 140-pound title.

The move parallels Serrano’s two-division weight jump the last time she played the AMALIE Arena. She moved up to lightweight, where she fought and outclassed Miriam Gutierrez over ten rounds in their Dec. 2021 battle. The fight was the chief support to Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley, whom he knocked out in the sixth round.

One fight later, Serrano came up just short in a split decision defeat to Taylor. Their April 2022 undisputed lightweight champion remains the gold standard for superfights among women in boxing.

Serrano returned to featherweight, where she fully unified the division in a span of her next two fights. She last defended her featherweight championship in a twelve-round decision over Danila Ramos (12-3, 1 KO last Oct. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

Not only does Serrano now move up to her opponent’s weight but she will travel to her hometown.

Tampa’s Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) has fought largely in Colombia, save for two bouts in Memphis. This will mark her first fight at home, and in a massive leap in competition level.

“We’ve been training for an opportunity like this,” insisted Morgan. “I want to give full respect to Amanda for all she has done in her career and for women’s boxing. “In this sport, though, in order to make a name, you have to take a name

“I have 13 KOs and nothing will be sweeter than making Amanda Serrano number 14.”

UNDERCARD FEATURES ALL-FLORIDA REMATCH

MVP also revealed one bout confirmed for the undercard.

Unbeaten Floridan prospects Tony Aguilar and Corey Marksman will run it back just five months after their thrilling Feb. 2 lightweight stalemate in Orlando. The two fought to a spirited six-round, split decision draw with the promise that their next outing would be an eight-round affair.

Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs), a 25-year-old Crescent City, FL native, has become a staple of MVP undercards. This will mark his fourth straight, all in a nine-month span.

In the spirit of activity, Aguilar proceeded with another rematch when a second Marksman fight wasn’t immediately available. He outpointed Alexander Rios over eight rounds on April 26, six months after he won a split decision on the Serrano-Ramos undercard.

Orlando’s Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) wasn’t available at the time but since made his way to the ring. The 23-year-old scored a first-round knockout of journeyman Jonathan Perez on June 8 in his hometown.

“The stakes are high for every single one of MVP’s fighters stepping into the ring,” stated MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “For Jake and Amanda, the pressure is on to emerge with a W against two very dangerous opponents in Mike Perry and Stevie Morgan.

“Jake Paul is facing a monster in Mike Perry. Amanda Serrano is going in there with a fighter who has 13KOs in 15 fights. Nothing is a given for our two superstars. We also have an incredible lineup of undercard fights coming together, the first of which features highly talented lightweight prospects Aguilar vs. Marksman. This fight will see these young talents putting their undefeated records on the line and working to set a new precedent for hopeful title contenders in the sport.

“We are excited to return to Tampa and put on another heart racing night of fights.”

