Top Rank ($2,420,000) Obtains Rights To Devin Haney-Sandor Martin WBC Title Fight

Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Devin Haney has a decision to make regarding his current title status.

The Ring has confirmed that Top Rank claimed promotional rights of Haney’s ordered WBC 140-pound title defense versus Sandor Martin. Top Rank submitted $2,420,000 as the lone bidder during Tuesday’s purse bid hearing.

From that amount, ten percent—$242,000—will be placed into escrow as a win bonus. From the remaining $2,178,000, Haney is entitled to 70 percent ($1,524,600) as the defending titlist. The remaining 30 percent (will go to Spain’s Martin ($653,400) as the mandatory challenger.

Haney can petition the WBC for a more favorable purse split—should he move forward with the fight. Section 2.16 of WBC Rules and Regulations notes that the Board of Governors can rule on the matter.

“[T]he WBC Board of Governors, may by a majority vote, authorize a modification of the division of purse offer proceeds between boxers in a purse offer in particular cases, such as consideration of outstanding marketing value of one of the boxers, as the WBC shall determine in its sole discretion.”

Haney (31-1, 15 knockouts) did not seem pleased with the purse bid results.

“I should’ve bid myself,” noted the self-promoted boxer, who is currently rated No. 1 at 140 by The Ring.

Spain’s Martin, No. 9 at 140, is co-promoted by Top Rank and OPI Since 82.

The fight was ordered on May 11 but the 30-day negotiation period came and went without a deal in place. The call came on the heels of Haney’s 12-round majority decision defeat to Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

Haney retained his title despite the setback, due to Garcia weighing 3.2 pounds over the divisional limit.

Garcia is now the subject of a drug testing investigation after he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine. The matter is under investigation by the New York State Athletic Commission, with the likely outcome to change the result to a No-Contest.

It would restore Haney’s unblemished record, though it still leaves him on the hook to honor his mandatory title defense. The only other option would be to vacate the title, which could be on the table.

I had all da belts already.. — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) June 18, 2024

Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) has not fought since signing a co-promotional deal with Top Rank earlier this year. The intention was always to wait out Haney-Garcia and then challenge for the title.

“Devin Haney calls himself ‘The Dream,’ but I am his worst nightmare,” Martin said in January. “I will be the next WBC junior welterweight world champion. Whether he wants to lose his title to me in the ring or run up the scales to welterweight, the choice is his.

“I am excited for the next chapter of my career with OPI Since 82 and Top Rank in my corner.”

Haney was The Ring and undisputed lightweight champion before he moved up in weight. A homecoming bout was afforded the 25-year-old star, who dethroned Regis Prograis last December 9 in San Francisco, California. Haney won every round to claim the WBC 140-pound title.

The win was the seventh in a row over a former or current titleholder for Haney.

Martin will enter his first career title fight.

The 30-year-old southpaw has indirect experience at the title level. His best win to date remains an October 2021 ten-round decision over former four-division titlist Mikey Garcia.

The same should have been said of his Dec. 2022 bout versus Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lopez escaped with a split decision, though many observers felt Martin deserved to get the nod.

Lopez went on to dethrone Josh Taylor last June to become a two-division Ring champion. He still holds The Ring 140-pound crown, along with the WBO title.

Just two fights have come for Martin since that night, both on club level shows last year in Italy.

Top Rank plans to stage the fight at an unspecified U.S. location, should it move forward in present form. It would mark Martin’s third career stateside performance.

Martin would still be the challenger even if Haney vacates the title. Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) outpointed Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) via split decision to win the interim WBC 140-pound title. Their bout took place this past Saturday in Las Vegas and the unbeaten Dominican is eager for an upgrade.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE