Chordale Booker returns as middleweight, drops and stops Brian Chaves in four rounds

Chordale Booker (left) stops Brian Chaves - Photo courtesy of CES Boxing

Chordale Booker sent a message to the middleweight division.

Booker dropped Brian Chaves three times, forcing Chaves to remain on his stool prior to the start of round four Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Booker improved to 23-1, 11 knockouts.

Saturday marked Booker’s first fight at middleweight, after campaigning for several months at junior middleweight. Booker also had a regional title belt at 154 pounds.

Paul Guarino, who manages Booker, was please with the outing and believes Booker is more than ready to face the world titleholders and top contenders at 160 pounds.

“It’s time for Chordale to get a big fight – he’s earned it,” Guarino told The Ring on Sunday afternoon. “As he moves up to middleweight, I believe that opportunity will come now. He’s ready to face any of the world champions. We’d also like to explore potential matches with Steven Butler, Lorenzo Simpson, Troy Isley, and others.”

The southpaw Booker, who resides in nearby Stamford, hurt Chaves with a three-punch combination to the head in round two. Moments later, a left to the body dropped Chaves. The Argentine fighter beat the count, but was dropped a second time from a straight left to the head. Chaves got up and made it out of the round.

Chaves attempted to assert himself early in round three, connecting a left hook to the head. Unfazed, Booker subsequently utilized lateral movement that made Chaves miss. Moments later, Booker connected with a series of punches to the body. An uppercut to the head, followed by a left cross to the head dropped Chaves to the canvas. Chaves beat the count, and was fortunate the bell sounded to end the round, saving him from receiving further punishment.

After the round ended, referee Ricky Gonzalez assessed Chaves, making the judgement he was in no condition to continue, and waved the fight off.

The 30-year-old Booker previously fought on February 3, defeating Greg Vendetti by unanimous decision. Booker missed weight, coming in a pound above the junior middleweight limit, and was stripped of his WBC regional title. It was then that Booker and his team believed the right move was to go up in weight and compete at 160 pounds.

Booker has won his last six fights since suffering his only defeat at the hands of then-unbeaten middleweight prospect Austin Williams in April 2022. Williams stopped Booker in the opening round.

Booker, a standout amateur who was a runner up at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, turned to a familiar person in IBF world welterweight titleholder Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to train alongside in preparation for this fight. Booker traveled to Ennis’ hometown of Philadelphia to train with him.

Chavez, who resides in San Miguel, Argentina, falls to 14-5, 5 KOs. The 32-year-old has now lost his last four fights, all by knockout.

Earlier, junior welterweight Michael Kimbrel defeated Ian Garcia (3-1-2, 2 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 59-55 for Kimbrel, who improved to 6-0, 4 KOs.

Kimbrel, who resides in Waterbury, Connecticut, is trained by three-time world titleholder Chad Dawson.

In the co-feature, flyweight Angel Gonzalez of Longwood, Florida improved to 14-0, 7 KOs, defeating Houston’s Josue Morales (28-14-4, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, and 98-92 for Gonzalez.

The Championship Boxing 2024 card that will be promoted by longtime promoter Jimmy Burchfield.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

