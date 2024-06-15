Ben Whittaker Dominates Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka In First Ten-Rounder, Remains Unbeaten

Ben Whittaker salutes the crowd on his way to the ring on June 15 at Selhurst Park in London. (Photo credit: Lawrence Lustig, BOXXER)

Missy Elliott, Drake and a symphony all helped set the tone for Ben Whittaker’s latest pro win.

A spectacular ring entrance was followed by a more subdued performance than normally offered by the charismatic British light heavyweight in his first ten-round affair. Whittaker went the distance in a shutout victory over previously unbeaten Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka.

Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 for the undefeated Whittaker in their Sky Sports/Peacock+ co-feature Saturday at Selhurst Park in London.

Whittaker played up to the filled crowd at Selhurst Park. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist has quickly developed a name for himself, as fans and critics alike watch his every move. A subtle dance performance was offered by Whittaker as he moved to ‘Get Ur Freak On’ before he took center stage for the second act. A violin-filled symphony brilliantly covered Drake’s ‘Over’ as the unbeaten 27-year-old made his way to the ring.

Then came the actual fight.

Theatrics were spared by Whittaker (8-0, 5 knockouts) for the most part in the opening round. The same was not said of Arenyeka, who put his hands behind his back and taunted his heavily favored foe. The antics were a carryover from a contentious fight week, complete with their having to be separated during Friday’s post weigh-in stare down.

Whittaker was dialed in defensively in round two. His keen awareness of every incoming punch helped set up left hooks when he didn’t pump his purposeful jab. Arenyeka refused to wilt but was largely ineffective with his offensive attack.

A body shot left Arenyeka, a Nigerian bruiser based in Cheshire, briefly hurt and forced to retreat late in the third. Whittaker moved in to follow but ran out of time before he could fully seize the moment.

Action slowed in the middle rounds, though the level of frustration was evident with the longshot underdog.

Arenyeka was disciplined by the referee for a headbutt after the bell sounded to end round six. Whittaker mockingly walked alongside Arenyeka, who lunged forward with his head. Both fighters were encouraged by the third man to keep it clean and limited to contact within the rules.

The advice didn’t quite stick.

Arenyeka missed badly with a left hook. The follow through caused his arm to wrap around Whittaker’s head. An attempt by Whittaker to break free was instead met with a right elbow across his jaw. Time was called as a point was deducted from Arenyeka’s score total for the infraction.

Whittaker switched to southpaw before he returned a conventional stance during an active but low-contact eighth round. Arenyeka followed Whittaker around the ring but often caught air with his left hook up top. Whittaker largely played defense and flicked with his, but landed a pair of left hand body shots late in the frame.

Less than three months after going the full eight-round distance for the first time, Whittaker once again entered uncharted territory. He calmly went on the attack in the first ninth round of his boxing lifetime. Arenyeka was forced to cover up for much of the round, but Whittaker didn’t land any singular punch of consequence.

Whittaker had Arenyeka (12-1, 10 KOs) in trouble in the final fifteen seconds of the bout. Blood flew from Arenyeka’s nose as his legs nearly gave out after a four-punch combination down the middle for Whittaker. An effort to close the show fell just short as the bell sounded to end the contest.

The win was the third of a productive 2024 campaign thus far for Whittaker, even without the knockout finish.

“It was a bit frustrating, I’m not gonna lie,” Whittaker told Sky Sport’s Anna Woolhouse. “But it was a beautiful performance.”

