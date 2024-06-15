Jack Massey Outworks Isaac Chamberlain; Dan Azeez Held To Draw; Francesca Hennessy Wins

Jack Massey (right) lands a right hand on Isaac Chamberlain en route to unanimous decision win on June 15 in London. (Photo credit: Lawrence Lustig, BOXXER)

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe are set for their anticipated rematch, this time with a major title at stake. Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 1 cruiserweight, risks his WBO cruiserweight belt for the second time. Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs), No. 5 at 200, enters his first title fight but holds a July 2019 win over Billam-Smith.

Their scheduled 12-round bout headlines a Sky Sports/Peacock+ telecast Saturday from Selhurst Park in London.

Jack Massey Outworks Isaac Chamberlain In Battle of Attrition

A developing grudge match throughout fight week saw Jack Massey have the final say in a twelve-round decision over Isaac Chamberlain. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112 for Massey in their hard-fought cruiserweight battle.

Both boxers committed to the jab early and often. Massey was often able to get the better of the exchanges as he landed solid right hands upstairs.

Chamberlain picked up the pace midway through the bout, as he targeted the body and came back up top. The 30-year-old Brixton native landed enough right hands upstairs to cause swelling under Massey’s right eye.

Cheshire’s Massey, 31, dug deep to control the action for much of the final rounds. The late surge was the difference on the cards as Chamberlain (16-3, 8KOs) battled fatigue and could not replicate his mid-fight success. The win was the second straight for Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) after he went ten rounds in a points loss to Joseph Parker at heavyweight last January.

Dan Azeez Held To Eight-Round Draw In Bounceback Fight

A must-win scenario saw Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) struggle mightily as he barely avoided a second straight defeat. The Ring’s No. 6 light heavyweight was forced to srttle for an eight-round draw versus Croatia’s Hrvoje Sep (12-2-1, 9 KOs) over eight rounds. Referee Bob Williams scored the contest 76-76 to produce the stalemate.

Azeez entered the fight on the heels of a 12-round decision to countryman Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs), No. 3 at 175, on Feb. 3 at OVO Arena Wembley. The eight-round bout versus Sep that was intended as a confidence restorer proved to be anything but that.

Sep quickly timed Azeez’s right hand and responded in kind. The visiting Croatian also scored with left hooks to the body as he surged ahead midway through.

Azeez’s low punch output and inability to adjust drew concern from Buddy McGirt, Azeez’s head trainer. The Hall of Fame former two-division champ lit into Azeez after the fifth round, as he urged his charge to not look for one punch at a time.

The advice was heeded in rounds six and seven, as Azeez returned to a steady jab and put right hands behind it. Sep dialed up the pressure in the eighth and final round as he sought a major upset victory. It was mission accomplished as he held the contender to a draw in a fight he was brought in to lose.

Francesca Hennessy Honors Nanny Joan In Win Over Dorota Norek

Opening the five-fight telecast, Francesca Hennessy (4-0, 1 KO) outpointed Poland’s Dorota Norek (7-5, 1 KO) over eight rounds. Referee Mark Bates scored the bout 77-75 for Hennessy, who dedicated the win to her Nanny Joan who passed away on May 12.

