Elijah Garcia Completes Same-Day Weight Check, Kyrone Davis Fight Moves Forward

Elijah Garcia participates in the mid-week media workout ahead of his June 15 bout versus Kyrone Davis at MGM Grand Garden Arena In Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)

Elijah Garcia complied with the last-ditch terms to move forward with his scheduled fight.

The Ring has confirmed that Garcia’s rescheduled bout versus Kyrone Davis will proceed as planned. The 21-year-old southpaw weighed 173 pounds during a Saturday morning weight check, as mandated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. His weight was within the ten-pound rehydration limit for his bout to remain on Saturday’s show at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia (16-0, 13 knockouts) was forced to commit to a second-day weigh-in after badly missing weight on Friday. His official weight was 163.2 pounds and that was only after shedding roughly two pounds after he initially weighed more than 165 pounds. Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) weighed 160.4 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in and was not required to commit to a same-day weight check.

Their scheduled ten-round bout will air live on Prime Video and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) YouTube channel. It is part of a three-fight preliminary undercard which precedes the Prime Video/PPV.com Pay-Per-View portion of the show.

Headlining the event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (29-0, 27 KOs)—no relation to Kyrone—defends his WBA 135-pound title versus Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs). Their 12-round title fight tops a four-fight PPV telecast.

Friday’s weigh-in folly threatened a second cancellation of this matchup. The two were due to meet on the March 30 Sebastian Fundora-Tim Tszyu undercard at nearby T-Mobile Arena. Garcia reportedly fell ill during fight week and was forced to withdraw from the crossroads bout. It was theorized that Garcia suffered from a bad weight cut which affected his health at the time.

Garcia’s age and size suggest that he has outgrown the middleweight division. It’s unfortunate after he enjoyed an impressive 2023 campaign where he blitzed past prospect status and landed as a contender. Garcia is currently The Ring’s No. 7-rated middleweight. That status will be reviewed during the next Ring Ratings panel discussion after he failed to make 160 for a second straight camp.

