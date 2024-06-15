Jose Andres Teran, Ibran Retamozo Aim To Shine On Miura Boxing DAZN Show In Naucalpan, Mexico

Jose Andres Teran (Left) and Agustin Perez Pose With Miura Boxing's Mariana Caballero After Making Weight For June 15 DAZN main event in Naucalpan, Mexico. Photo Credit: Miura Boxing

Jose Andres Teran accepted a fight outside of his weight class.

Ibran Retamozo is attempting to adjust to life in a new country.

Both Teran and Retamozo will see action Saturday night at the Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico. Perez will square off against Agustin Perez in a 10-round junior featherweight bout. Retamozo will face Diego Andrade Chavez in an eight-round junior lightweight fight.

DAZN will stream both fights, which will headline a Miura Boxing card (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, Teran weighed in at 120.8 pounds. Perez came in at 120.15 pounds.

Teran (13-2, 9 knockouts), who resides in Mexico City, has fought most of his recent fights at bantamweight. His last fight on February 24, a knockout win over Jorge Orozco, which also took place in Naucalpan, was fought at 116.5 pounds.

Perez was originally scheduled to fight Luis Alvarado. When that fight fell through, Teran agreed to the fight after being approached by Miura Boxing.

Promoter Mariana Caraballo naturally wonders if Teran is biting off more than he can chew. That said, she is confident Teran can make a name for himself, whether at 118 or 122 pounds.

“Agustin Perez was originally scheduled to fight against Luis Alvarado, who had to withdraw due to an issue,” Caraballo told The Ring Wednesday afternoon. “Andres stepped in to take the fight. To be honest, this is a very difficult fight because Andres is not fighting at his ideal weight. We believe he will make the most of this challenge to eventually contend in the bantamweight or junior featherweight division.”

In his previous fight on September 23, Teran defeated Odin Juarez by unanimous decision. The win over Juarez was a rematch of their March 2022 clash, which Juarez won by decision.

The 24-year-old has won his last five bouts, three by knockout, since the loss to Juarez. Teran made his pro debut in February 2019 as a flyweight (112 pounds).

Perez (13-3-1, 5 KOs), who resides in Puebla, Mexico, is a full-fledged junior featherweight, also fighting a few times at featherweight. Perez has fought as high as 133.5 pounds in a decision victory over Marcelino Cordova Ramon on February 25 of last year.

In his last bout on April 6, Perez dropped Ernesto Salcedo once en route to a split decision victory over Ernesto Salcedo. The 23-year-old has won his last seven bouts since a knockout loss to then-unbeaten Franklin Gonzalez in October 2021.

Retamozo (16-0, 12 KOs), who resides in Medellin, Colombia, has not fought since October 21, stopping Jose Vega Ochoa in the fifth round. In his previous fight on May 27 of last year, Retamozo defeated journeyman Carlos Reyes by unanimous decision.

Both fights took place in Naucalpan.

The 27-year-old has fought his last five bouts, all within a span of almost two years in Mexico after migrating there from Colombia.

Should Retamozo prevail, the next step will be to increase his level of opposition, whether in Mexico or abroad.

“As you can see on Boxrec, Ibran has fought his recent fights in Mexico,” said Caraballo. “Every fight, we have attempted to have him fight against top opposition. Coming to this country as a foreigner to develop your career is not easy.

“We know that a Mexican fighter is a worthy opponent. Andrade is an experienced fighter against quality fighters. We think this will be a good test to see where we are at with Ibran and to see if we can continue cultivating his record and to see if there are other opportunities abroad. This is important to see where we are with him.”

Andrade (14-11-3, 1 KO), who resides in Victoria de Durango, Mexico, is winless in his last six fights, including a majority decision draw against Hugo Castaneda Marroquin. All of his recent defeats have gone the distance.

The 30-year-old is best known for a decision loss to Archie Sharp in July 2021 and a split-decision victory over once-beaten fringe contender Jorge Lara in December 2020.

Also on the card, fringe lightweight contender Jafel Perales (20-2-2, 9 KOs) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico will square off against Mexico City’s Jorge Romero Ayala (11-9, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected].

