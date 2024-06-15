Leonardo Rubalcava Signs With Matchroom Boxing, Lands On June 29 Estrada-Rodriguez DAZN Show

Matchroom Boxing has added another young, rising talent to its growing North American roster.

Leonardo Rubalcava is the latest to sign a promotional pact with Eddie Hearn’s company. The 21-year-old prospect will make his Matchroom debut on June 29 on DAZN from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a fitting debut given the evening’s headliner. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (19-0, 12 knockouts) challenges RING/WBC 115-pound champion Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) in the main event.

Rodriguez and Rubalcava are both trained by Robert Garcia.

“I feel blessed for the opportunity to be part of Matchroom,” said Rubalcava. “I’m motivated to showcase my skills on this huge night and proudly represent Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico worldwide.”

Rubalcava (7-0, 3 KOs) will face William Flenoy in a scheduled six-round contest.

The fight marks a quick turnaround for the Mexican native, who is now based out of Jurupa Valley, California. Rubalcava earned a fourth-round stoppage on the undercard of a May 11 Matchroom-promoted DAZN show in Aguascalientes.

This bout will already mark the fourth of an active 2024 campaign. Rubalcava will have fought eight times by his first full year in the pro ranks. He debuted last July 15 and immediately proved his commitment to one of the game’s top trainers.

“Leonardo is a very talented and dedicated young man,” said Garcia. “Leo is one of the hardest workers in my gym, and he also works for his father, who owns a construction company. He shows up to the gym on his lunch break and spars some of the best fighters in boxing like Vergil Ortiz, Brandun Lee and Raymond Muratalla. Once sparring is done, he goes straight back to work.

“With the help of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, I believe this young man will achieve a lot of great things in boxing.”

The feeling is shared by the Matchroom staff.

“Estrada and Rodriguez is one of the most mouthwatering fights in the sport and we’re closing in fast on June 29,” said Hearn. “For young talents like Leonardo, there can be no better platforms to show what you have got, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the team. Under the tutelage of Robert Garcia, alongside elite talents like Bam, and with Matchroom behind him, Leo has the best chance to make a real impact in the sport, starting in Phoenix.”

Rubalcava’s bout with Flenoy will air as part of the evening’s ‘Before The Bell’ preliminary telecast.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.