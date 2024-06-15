Abass Baraou Fends Off Scrappy Macaulay McGowan, Wins Unanimous Decision In Bolton

Abass Baraou (left) celebrates his announced unanimous decision win over Macaulay McGowan to retain European 154-pound title on June 14 in Bolton, England. (Photo Credit: Wasserman Boxing)

Skill over will.

Abass Baraou successfully retained his European junior middleweight title for the first time with a 12-round unanimous decision over a big-hearted Macaulay McGowan. Scores were 119-110, 118-110 and 117-111 for Barou in their Channel 5 main event Friday at Bolton Whites Hotel, Bolton, England.

Baraou (16-1, 9 knockouts) claimed the title last time out by besting Sam Eggington via majority decision in March. The 29-year-old German native turned away a spirited effort from Cheshire’s McGowan (20-5-2, 5 KOs) to retain the time.

The final outcome only told part of the story.

McGowan started well, while the defending titleholder elected to work his way into the fight in the opening round.

Baraou quickly stepped things up in the second round and landed a solid right hand. The tone of the fight was established as both men stood and traded. Baraou often gained the upper hand through body work, including a stinging right hand in the third.

The pattern continued in the middle round. McGowan’s effort was commendable but unstructured, while Baraou landed the cleaner shots.

McGowan attempted to turn the tide in the seventh but had to fight through a bloodied nose. The 29-year-old Brit went all in during the eighth as he charged forward in attack mode. Baraou remained poised under pressure and forced McGowan into a shell after a right uppercut landed near the end of the round.

It wasn’t the end of McGowan. He looked to initiate a slugfest in round nine. Baraou was prepared and this time connected with a left uppercut. McGowan was briefly staggered by remained upright.

Baraou started strongly in the tenth and threatened to overwhelm McGowan, who always found a way to respond. It spilled over into the penultimate round McGowan looked like he may touch down but hung tough.

The fight was far out of reach headed into the twelfth round. It didn’t deter McGowan in his bid to shock the world. Baraou was able to turn away his challenger’s final stand and safely make it to the bell.

“I was very excited to defend title and I am happy I am still European champion and focus on the future,” said Baraou after his latest win. “I had fun and it was a good opponent and much respect to him.

“I want to head toward a world title. Of course I want to stay as active as possible. I want to see what the management has to offer but I am ready for everything.”

