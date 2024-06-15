Austin Brooks, with new promoter, looks to break into rankings against Aram Avagyan

Austin Brooks will face Aram Avagyan Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. The 10-round bout will headline a six-bout Toro Promotions card that will stream live on the Toro Promotions YouTube page (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

In his last bout on February 10, Brooks (12-0, 4 knockouts), who is originally from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and now resides in the San Diego suburb of La Mesa, knocked out Jose Izaguirre in the seventh round in a clash between unbeaten junior lightweight prospects. In his previous fight on August 26, Brooks stopped Anthony Chavez in the sixth round.

Brooks has stopped three of his last four opponents, but will face a tough challenge in the once-beaten Avagyan (11-1-2, 5 KOs), who was born in Armenia and now resides in Burbank, California. On paper, Avagyan is a step-up in opposition, one Brooks is not looking past.

“I’m not overlooking him,” Brooks told The Ring Wednesday night. “He’s a good fighter with a solid background and has faced good opponents. I look at all my opponents as tough opposition with the ability to beat me. I’m bringing my A-game and I’m taking this as another fight, but not overlooking him. This win could break me into the rankings, so I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

The southpaw Brooks recently signed a promotional contract with Toro Promotions, which is based out of the Los Angeles area. After fighting a handful of times on Top Rank cards and once on a MarvNation Promotions card, Brooks thought the right fit was to sign with Toro Promotions.

“They seemed aligned to my vision,” said Brooks, who is managed by Sheer Sports and trained by Basheer Abdullah. “They’ve treated me well and got my back. Other promoters didn’t seem too interested (in me) or it seemed like they just wanted to use me. I know Toro Promotions (which is run by Azat Torosyan) wants the best for me and I can be a world champion with them.

“Fighting on Top Rank cards was good, but I don’t want to be not active. I don’t want to be on the shelf. I want to be active.”

The 28-year-old has benefited from the sparring he has gotten in gyms throughout Southern California. Brooks has sparred with lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla and junior lightweight and fellow San Diego-area resident Kyle Erwin.

Brooks is proud to have accumulated an unbeaten record, but wonders how certain fighters have gotten opportunities before he has, especially those who he believes are not as talented as he is.

“I do notice some fighters get opportunities when they have accomplished less than what I have done,” said Brooks. “I’m not jealous. I believe I’m a better fighter, or at the least I’m the same level these fighters are at. I believe I deserve that respect of a fighter that is reckoned to be dealt with at 130 pounds. I know I may not have a top amateur career, or not that many fights, but I think God has a plan for me. He’s guiding me and I have to trust this process and what he has planned down the road.”

Brooks found God in recent years after going through a difficult stretch in his adult life. From his childhood and into his teenage years, including living in foster homes and in a car.

While his personal life did strengthen his mental fortitude, Brooks wants to achieve success by his accomplishments in the ring.

“The trials and tribulations have shaped me into the person I am today. I don’t dwell too much on my past. I live in the present and I’m very motivated for what I need to do to be successful. I believe in my ability and my skills. I look at boxing as a way out (of a difficult life). Success in the sport is learning the sport and I’m a student of the game.”

Brooks is confident he can be successful and become a formidable boxer for years to come. He believes activity will be his ally, and with Toro Promotions, plans to be active will not slow him down.

“I wasn’t as active as I thought I’d be. Lots of things were holding me up. Some personal issues held me up.

“It’s important to stay active. My head is in the right place now and staying sharp and focused. Toro Promotions is going to keep me busy. I’m prepared for what’s next.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing