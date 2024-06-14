Subriel Matias, Liam Paro Each Weigh 140 Pounds Ahead Of IBF Title Fight In Manatí, P.R.

Subriel Matias and Liam Paro pose ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on June 15, 2024 at Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Subriel Matias is set for his long overdue homecoming headliner.

The ferocious punching IBF junior welterweight titlist was a ripped and ready 140 pounds ahead of his second title defense. Unbeaten first-time title challenger Liam Paro also came in right at the 140-pound divisional limit.

Matias-Paro tops an eight-fight show from Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manatí, Puerto Rico.

DAZN will air the show live beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Matias (20-1, 20 knockouts), No. 2 at 140 by The Ring, has knocked out every opponent he’s faced as a pro. It includes his lone conqueror, Petros Ananyan (18-3-2, 9 KOs). The 33-year old from Fajardo stopped Ananyan stopped in the ninth round of their Jan. 2022 rematch. It avenged a Feb. 2020 points loss, the lone time Matias has been extended the distance.

The win also paved the way for Matias’ first major title win. He stopped unbeaten Jeremias Ponce after the fifth round of their IBF 140-pound title fight last Feb. 25 in Minneapolis.

Matias defended the belt with a fifth-round stoppage of unbeaten Shohjahon Ergashev (24-1, 21 KOs) last Nov. 25 in Las Vegas.

Australia’s Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) has fought just once in the past 20 months. The 28-year-old southpaw from Brisbane stopped Montana Love in the sixth round last Dec. 9 in San Francisco, California.

It marked the end of a 14-month inactive stretch hampered by injuries, which caused two scheduled bouts to fall through.

His challenge of Matias will mark Paro’s third career fight in North America.

Matias fights in P.R. for the first time since Nov. 2019, when he topped a Fresh Productions-presented show in his Fajardo hometown. Saturday marks Matias’s first fight of a multi-year co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Below are the weights for the full DAZN undercard.

10 rounds, flyweight

Yankiel Rivera (5-0, 2 KOs), Toa Alta, P.R., 111.7 pounds

Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-4, 23 KOs), Tijuana, 112 pounds

10 rounds, junior welterweight

Angel Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs). Tijuana, Mexico, 140 pounds

Alfredo Santiago (14-2, 6 KOs), Fajardo, 140 pounds

10 rounds, welterweight

Stephanie Pineiro (6-0, 2 KOs), Bayamon, P.R., 146.9 pounds

Diana Tapia (7-1, 2 KOs), Mexicali, Mexico, 146.8 pounds

6 rounds, junior welterweight

William Ortiz-Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs), Toa Alta, 140.1 pounds

Carlos Mitzael Jimenez (6-2, 3 KOs), Guayama, P.R., 138.6 pounds

