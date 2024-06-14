Roarke Knapp and Shervantaigh Koopman back in action Saturday on DAZN

Roarke Knapp (left) and Jorge Garcia Perez (right) - Photo by Droeks Malan

Rising junior middleweight stars Roarke Knapp and Shervantaigh Koopman will return in separate bouts at Emperor’s Palace in Gauteng, South Africa.

The good news is that the rest of the world will finally see them.

Their fights have thus far been broadcast on the African continent by the subscription channel Supersport, leaving the rest of the world in the dark. However, tomorrow’s card will be streamed internationally by DAZN to fight fans not on the continent.

The exciting Knapp has gone from strength to strength, compiling a record of 17-1-1 with 12 knockouts, having avenged his only defeat to Brandon Thysse back in 2019. He fought twice in 2022, winning a decision over the veteran Ahmed El Mousaoui, as well as becoming the first man to stop Przemyslaw Zysk, demolishing the Pole in five rounds. A proposed UK fight against Josh Kelly scheduled for the end of last year was cancelled when Knapp injured his hand in training, requiring surgery.

An exciting boxer-puncher, Knapp has the charisma that puts butts in seats and his return, as well as exposure on a bigger platform, could not come sooner. He will be taking on Mexican Jorge Garcia Perez in a 12 rounder for the IBO 154-pound belt, a title not recognized by The Ring.

The more experienced Perez has 24 knockouts included in his 29 wins against four defeats, and has never been stopped. He is riding a four-fight winning streak and has been in with notable names such as Jorge Paez jr. whom he stopped in four and world title challenger Carlos Ocampo, to whom he dropped a decision back in 2020.

Knapp, however, is not the only South African junior middleweight hopeful. There is also his stablemate, the undefeated 13-0 Shervantaigh Koopman. He will be up against US based Haitian fighter Wendy Toussaint.

Koopman impressed in 2023, making Brandon Thysse retire in his corner after eight rounds. That was his big breakout win and he parlayed that momentum into putting on a boxing clinic against Cristiano Ndombassy in his next fight. Swift of hand and foot, Koopman has exhibited a great punch variety. He also has the versatility to box or get down in the trenches if need be.

The 15-2 Toussaint, who lasted nine rounds against The Ring’s then-undefeated and eight-rated contender Charles Conwell, represents another step up and it will be interesting to see how Koopman manages it.

A fight between Knapp and Koopman, who regularly spar against each other, would be a local dream fight. For noDroeks Malan w, chances of that happening are zero, with both going in separate directions.

On the undercard, 6-0 strawweight prospect Beaven Sibanda must sink or swim when he takes on the more experienced Siphamandla Baleni over eight rounds. The 21-6-2 Baleni has competed at a much higher level and has shared the ring with, among others, former IBF strawweight boss, Nkosinathi Joyi.

A heavyweight eight rounder between former national champions, Juan Roux and Chris Thompson should also make for a crowd-pleasing fight.

The card is presented by Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions.