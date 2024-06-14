Chris Billam-Smith, Richard Riakporhe Make Weight Ahead of Title Fight Rematch

Chris-Billam Smith (left) and Richard Riakporhe engage in lengthy, intense staredown after making weight for their June 15 IBF cruiserweight title fight in London. Photo Credit: Lawrence Lustig, BOXXER

Neither the defending titlist nor his lone conqueror would break eye contact.

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe were repeatedly separated by security after a lengthy post weigh-in staredown. Both boxers came in right at the 200-pound cruiserweight limit ahead of their anticipated rematch Saturday at Selhurst Park Football Ground in London.

Sky Sports (6:30 p.m. GMT) and Peacock+ (1:30 p.m. EST) will air the scheduled 12-round IBF cruiserweight title fight. Ring walks for the main event are anticipated to begin at 9:45 p.m. local time.

Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 1 cruiserweight, will attempt his second IBF cruiserweight title defense. The 33-year-old from Bournemouth defeated then-unbeaten WBO cruiserweight titlist Lawrence Okolie (20-1, 15 KOs) last May 27 at Vitality Stadium in his hometown.

In his most recent start, Billam-Smith overcame a rough start to earn an eighth-round stoppage of Poland’s Mateusz Masternak last December 10 at Bournemouth International Center. He trailed on two of three scorecards before he forced Masternak to quit due to a rib injury at the start of the eighth round.

The win was the tenth in a row for Billam-Smith since his lone career defeat, at the hands of this weekend’s first time title challenger.

Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs), No. 5 at 200, won via split decision in July 2019 at London’s The O2.

The 34-year-old Londer was initially poised for an equally notable 2023 campaign, only for his career to land in a holding pattern. His year began with a fourth-round knockout of former WBO titlist Krzysztof Glowacki last January 21 in Manchester. It was later learned that Glowacki tested positive for a banned substance, for which he was dealt a four-year ban.

A path was created for Riakporhe to challenge for his first major title. It was to come versus The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs), who held the IBF belt. Their IBF-ordered championship was scheduled for a purse bid hearing when the two sides failed to reach terms. Riakporhe’s team to pull their charge from the process on the morning of the session.

Just one fight has since followed, a second-round knockout of Dylan Bregeon last November 18 in Wolverhampton.

Riakporhe will now enter his first career title fight and armed with the opportunity to once again best his countryman.

Below are the weights for the full undercard.

10 rounds, light heavyweight

Ben Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs), West Bromwich, West Midlands, 175.3* pounds

Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (12-0, 10 KOs), Cheshire via Lagos, Nigeria, 175 pounds

* Whittaker has two hours to shed 5 oz.

12 rounds, cruiserweight

Isaac Chamberlain (16-2, KOs), 200 pounds

Jack Massey (21-2, 12 KOs), Marple, Cheshire, 200 pounds

8 rounds, light heavyweight

Dan Azeez (20-1, 13 KOs), Lewisham, London, 178 pounds

Hrvoje Sep (12-2, 9 KOs), Zagreb, Croatia, 179 pounds

8 rounds, bantamweight

Francesca Hennessy (3-0, 1 KO), Sevenoaks, Kent, 121 pounds

Dorota Norek (7-4, 1 KO), Poznan, Poland, 119 pounds

4 rounds, super middleweight

Mitchell Frearson (10-1-1, 1 KO), Hornchurch, London, 164 pounds

Marco Simmonds (2-1, 0 KOs), Dudley, West Midlands, 166 pounds

6 rounds, cruiserweight

Deevorn Miller (7-1, 5 KOs), Blackheath, London, 198 pounds

Edwin Mosquera (12-4-2, 6 KOs), Valencia, Spain, 199 pounds

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.