Anthony Cacace-Eduardo Núnez IBF Title Fight Purse Bid Rescheduled For June 25

Anthony Cacace and Eduardo Núnez now have a new date to learn their fate.

The Ring has confirmed that the IBF has rescheduled a purse bid hearing for the ordered junior lightweight title fight. The session was due to take place on Tuesday via Zoom. It was postponed earlier this week without firm instruction on when the session would make its way back onto the calendar.

That changed on Thursday.

“The Anthony Cacace vs. Eduardo Nuñez purse bid has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 25 at 12:00 EST,” the IBF informed all registered promoters.

Cacace (22-1, 8 knockouts) won the title with an eighth-round knockout of Joe Cordina on May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ring’s No. 5-rated junior lightweight delivered a career-best performance on his biggest stage to date.

The bout took place on the Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury undercard. Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) entered the fight on the hook to honor the mandatory defense with a win. That obligation has now transferred to Cacace, who has won seven in a row.

Núnez (27-1, 27 KOs) stormed into the number-one slot with an eleventh-round knockout of former titlist Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. Their Feburary 16 title eliminator saw Núnez hit the road to wear down and stop Rakhimov (17-2-1, 14 KOs) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The fight marked the first time that Núnez was extended beyond the tenth round. He didn’t need much longer than that, however, to close the show. The win extended his current seventeen-fight win and knockout streak.

Cacace and Núnez are obligated to remain committed to the fight.

Per IBF rules, failure by any titlist to honor a mandatory defense will result in their being stripped of the title. Similarly, challengers who abandon the process will be ineligible to participate in any IBF-sanctioned bout for at least six months. Furthermore, such failure by a challenger will also result in a demotion outside the IBF’s top ten.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.