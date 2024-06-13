Fight Picks: Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin

Gervonta Davis, one of boxing’s biggest stars, will put his WBA lightweight title on the line against unbeaten Frank Martin at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on Saturday.

Davis-Martin will co-headline alongside David Benavidez-Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Amazon Prime at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Davis, rated at No. 2 by The Ring at lightweight, won his first 16 fights before impressively ripping the IBF 130-pound title from Jose Pedraza (TKO 7). Since then, his star has risen and he is one of the most popular attractions in America, regularly selling out areas across the country and performing on the Pay-Per-View platform.

He owns a highlight-reel knockout over Leo Santa Cruz (KO 6) and showed his vaunted power carries up in weight when he came on strong to stop the much larger Mario Barrios (TKO 11) at 140 pounds. The 29-year-old stopped WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (TKO 9) to set up the Ryan Garcia fight in the spring and easily put away Garcia in seven-rounds.

Martin, rated at No. 5 by The Ring at lightweight, won his first 11 fights and started working with celebrated trainer Derrick James. The leg-up has benefited Martin, who has gone from strength to strength, taking the unbeaten record of Jerry Perez (KO 7), stopping one-time contender Romero Duno (TKO 4) and also beating Jackson Marinez (TKO 10).

He caught everyone’s eye dominating Michel Rivera (UD 12) in a match up of unbeaten prospects. The 29-year-old southpaw had a harder time than expected and had to come on late to edge out Artem Harutyunyan (UD 12).

Davis (29-0, 27 knockouts) is coming off a 14-month hiatus during which time he spent 44 days in prison. Will he show any signs of ring rust? Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) is stepping into the big leagues, how will he hold up under that pressure as well what is coming at him from across the ring? Is there any danger of Davis being over confident and taking Martin lightly? Can Martin gain Davis respect and keep him on the outside?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Davis as a 1/6 (-600) favorite, while Martin is priced at 4/1 (+400). The draw is 16/1 (+1600).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

DOUG FISCHER: DAVIS UD

“I’ve heard a lot of fans crap on this fight (via social media), but I think it’s a solid match up of top lightweights. Davis is The Ring’s No. 2-rated lightweight, Martin is our No. 5 contender at 135. I can’t be mad at No. 2 vs. No. 5, and their styles and ring mentalities suggests an entertaining clash of skills. I think Martin will intelligently press Davis throughout much of the bout, but Tank will remind the boxing public (especially his detractors) that he’s an elite ring general. He will move with ease and strike with sudden authority. I envision Tank scoring a knockdown or two en route to a competitive decision.”

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: DAVIS TKO 10

“This has the makings of an excellent fight. You knew something was in the works when Martin baulked at the opportunity to face Shakur Stevenson last fall. PBC needed opponents for Tank and this was a logical one. Tank had an excellent start to 2023, though didn’t fight after April and has been out for 14-months, that’s not ideal and maybe he’ll have a touch of ring rust. However, You can’t help favor Tank, but I do think Martin is capable of giving him some trouble, particularly early. Though I expect Davis to step on the gas in the second half and wear down Martin and get the stoppage in Round 10.”

DIEGO MORILLA: DAVIS KO 10

“The bad blood element is there, the talent is there and the motivation is huge for Martin. But make no mistake: Davis has more than earned his ‘Tank’ moniker as he mowed down some of the best in the bizz (the ones who have dared to face him, at least) and he is in his absolute prime as a fighter. It is very difficult for me to see anything else than a competitive early going followed by a progressive beating capped by a demolition job by Davis. His inactivity is the only issue that worries me right now, but I don’t think it will be a factor in what I see as another chance for Davis to exhibit the traits that have made him one of the most entertaining fighters to watch nowadays.”

MARTIN MULCAHY: DAVIS UD

“I have been championing Tank Davis since he went to England to defend his world title, but I can’t deny his power has rescued some mediocre boxing displays where he was trailing on the cards. I also do not like Davis having an entire year off between fights, given his propensity to gain weight and get in trouble outside the ring, which takes away from his timing. Having said all that… Frank Martin has not faced anyone on the offensive level of Davis, and with two southpaws this one could get ugly with a lot of clinching or headbutts early. If neither is cut, I expect the fight to settle into a jab and one big punch affair that suits Davis to a tee lately. The slightly quicker Davis lands the harder and more accurate punches that all judges reward. I do think Martin has defensive technique and size to survive the distance, but will have drawn into a defensive shell giving Davis a somewhat underwhelming unanimous decision victory along the lines of 9 to 3 in rounds.”

MICHAEL MONTERO: DAVIS

“Davis has been out of the ring for more than a year, the longest layoff of his career to date. At the same time, Martin has been out for nearly a year himself. There will be some ring rust from both men early on. Although Martin has height and reach advantages, Davis has faced better opposition. Experience matters. In the end, this is another showcase match up for Davis. I like Tank to win on points, possible late TKO in a battle of southpaws.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: DAVIS TKO 8

“Amid Tank’s trash-talk and familiar threats, Frank Martin has almost become a footnote, a fall guy for Davis in his bid to re-assert his pound-for-pound credentials. In the end, that’s what will become of Martin, despite a skill set that includes some slick elusiveness. Eventually, Martin will fall — fall hard — against Davis, who will look for opportunities early and find one later that will allow him to deliver a knockout shot sometime after the sixth.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): DAVIS TKO 11

“If Frank Martin was fighting anybody else, Garcia, Lomachenko, Lopez, whoever, I’d back him 100 percent but unfortunately he’s challenging arguably the pound-for-pound best. He’s a classy, solid performer and more than ready for a world title shot. Tank Davis has everything you could want or ask of a champion. He’s unbeaten, southpaw, who can box and punch hard with equal measure. Right now, I don’t see a lightweight or junior welterweight who can touch him. I would expect Tank to be his usual calm and collective self when these two go to war. At some point in the fight, in the later rounds Tank will do what Tank does best and close the show. Tank in 11 rounds.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): DAVIS SD

“Martin is one of the best opponents that Tank has shared a ring with. The challenger is quick, skilled and defensively switched on, so expect a very tough fight here. I wouldn’t be surprised if Martin gets the better of Davis, only to be ripped off on the cards. Tank is an amazing puncher and his skills are very underrated. I just think this opponent is capable of giving him a real test.”

STEVE KIM (THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE): DAVIS KO 9

“Frank Martin has more speed and quickness than most of the boxers that Davis has faced. Those traits will serve him well early on, however, the overall experience, and underrated skills in terms of counter-punching and laying traps will swing this fight in the middle rounds for Tank. I like Davis to score a ninth round KO.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): DAVIS KO

“This is a great fight, both fighters undefeated and in their prime. Frank Martin is super quick on his feet and has incredibly fast hands. Tank is usually a slow starter, he likes to take his time in figuring his opponents out. I think Frank will take a lot of the early rounds, but Davis’s power really is a level above anything Frank has ever seen. I have to go with a Gervonta Davis KO here in what I think will be a very good fight.”

ROBERTO DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): DAVIS UD

“I get the sense that it will be a closer than expected fight. Davis is one of the top guys pound-for-pound but Martin may be the best kept secrets. In a very competitive bout in the first half but the second half Tank makes difference. Tank unanimous decision.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): DAVIS TKO 5

“The Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin fight boils down to a few simple equations. Tank Davis is a “special” fighter, and Frank Martin is not. Tank Davis is a huge puncher and Frank Martin is not. Tank Davis has fought top competition on the big stage, and Frank Martin has not. I don’t get caught up in heated press conferences, or some sparring session from years ago. There’s a wide class difference between these two. A round or two of probing by the fighters, but then those left crosses and left uppercuts of Tank will take over and he will stop Martin within five rounds.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): MARTIN UD

“I am sure I am one of the few going for this pick, but I think that Martin has the talent and style to pull the upset. Martin needs to box Davis’ ears off, make Davis very uncomfortable and stay away from the left hand. If Martin doesn’t let the lights and all the shit-talking get to him, sticks to the game plan that I am sure Derrick has, he has a very good chance of pulling the upset. Martin by 12-round unanimous decision”

CAMILLE ESTEPHAN (PROMOTER, EYE OF THE TIGER): DAVIS KO

“Davis packs so much power and has this canny ability to find the perfect angles for maximum impact, besides the fact that he has some very good defensive skills and is very difficult to hurt. Martin is extremely athletic, he is very slick with very decent power yet it is a major step up in competition for Martin fighting Gervonta Davis. All that being said, I don’t think it will be a picnic for Gervonta Davis, I see this being a challenging fight but I do believe that ultimately Davis will find the hole and probably get a KO win in the 10th or 11th round.”

ERIC BOTTJER (MATCHMAKER): DAVIS PTS

“Tank Davis is a bonafide pound-for-pounder at this point. He’s the pick, although Martin has the energy of someone who legitimately is coming to win. He doesn’t have the experience, but if Martin performs well here, he bears watching in the future. Tank just has extreme power, a high ring IQ and seems to be in his prime. Martin can fight and showed have some moments in losing a decision.”

BOB SANTOS (TRAINER): DAVIS PTS

“Tank is going to set traps and his body-punching is going to be the difference. I got Tank in a competitive fight but he’ll be pulling away toward the end. I think he’s got more tools in the arsenal. Tank by decision.”

WAYNE MCCULLOUGH (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ TRAINER): DAVIS KO 5

“Both fighters are southpaws. Martin may be a little faster compared to Tank’s power-punching style. Martin is slick with his right jabs and lands hard lefts to the head of his opponents. If he can avoid the big shots from Tank he has a chance to win. Tank is used to winning inside the distance and is probably expecting the same in this fight. He has to start quick as he has been out of the ring for over a year. His right jabs will set up his lefts which I think he will catch Martin with easily. Tank will catch Martin’s head with straight lefts and some left uppercut to get the KO in around the fifth round.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ: (TRAINER): DAVIS KO 8

“A very interesting fight, two very talented fighters. One on the rise (Martin) and Tank looking for bigger names to add to his win column. I’m looking forward to it. Martin is a very solid opponent but experience will play a big part, and Martin may not win this one but he’ll eventually become world champion the second time around. I’m going to pick Tank Davis by knockout. Tank is a very smart, calculating punch, who has the ability to time his opponents and then let those hands go with great timing and power. In what round Davis wins, that’s the hard one to pick. I’ll say within eight-rounds.”

TONY SIMS (TRAINER): DAVIS KO

” Tank-Martin will be competitive until the halfway point. I feel Tank will KO Martin late on.”

JOHN SCULLY (TRAINER): DAVIS PTS

“I like Martin to be a highly competitive underdog in this fight. At the end of the day, it’s hard to pick against Tank but I’ll say Martin is in the fight the whole way and should give a great account of himself. If I had to bet, I’ll bet on Tank over the distance but it’ll be no cakewalk unless he catches Martin really early on.”

MARC RAMSAY (TRAINER): DAVIS TKO 6

“Interesting fight against a non-so-known opponent but not less talented. But this being said, Tank can control all aspects in a boxing ring and I don’t see Martin winning the fight. Tank TKO 6.”

Final Tally: Davis 20-1

