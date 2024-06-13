Fight Night Program – Week of June 13-19
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, June 13 – Zenith de Paris-La Villette, Paris
Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Durval Elias Palacio, 12 rounds, super middleweights
Bakary Samake vs. Julio Alamos – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Friday, June 14 – Bolton Whites Hotel, Manchester, England
Abass Baraou vs. Macaulay McGowan, 12 rounds, junior middleweight
Lerrone Richards vs. Steed Woodall, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Ryan Kelly vs. Gerome Warburton, 10 rounds, middleweights
Dan Toward vs. Ali El Said, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, June 15 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight
Davis has already become one of the must-watch fighters of our era, and the bad blood he has developed with Martin will surely make for a compelling fight. Definitely the one to watch this weekend.
David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
Benavidez has finally outgrown (at least officially) the super middleweight division, but choosing the nails-tough and highly skilled Gvozdyk for this fight may prove to be a mistake. All bets are on the tall and powerful Mexican to win big, but I expect a much closer fight.
Also on this card:
Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello, 12 rounds, junior welterweight
Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, middleweight
Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweights
Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 10 rounds, featherweights
Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas, 10 rounds, welterweights
Where to watch it: Prime PPV
Saturday, June 15 – Coliseo Cruz Abreu, Manati, Puerto Rico
Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro, 12 rounds, junior welterweight
Matias prides himself on being “the most avoided man in boxing”, and it may be absolutely true. Australia’s Paro will have his work cut out for him as a visitor against one of the most ruthless punchers in boxing, in what may end up being just a homecoming exhibition bout for Matias in another defense of his IBF belt.
Also on this card:
Angel Fierro vs. Alfredo Santiago, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Yankiel Rivera vs. Victor Sandoval, 10 rounds, flyweights
Stephanie Pineiro vs. Diana Tapia, 10 rounds, female welterweights
Jeyvier Cintron vs. Carlos Mujica, 10 rounds, bantamweights
Kevin Gonzalez vs. Kenny Demecillo, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
William Ortiz vs. Carlos Mitzael Jimenez, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, June 15 – Selhurst Park, London
Chris Billam-Smith vs. Richard Riakporhe, 12 rounds, cruiserweight
A pair of talented boxer-punchers, Riakhporhe and Billam-Smith will rekindle their rivalry in a high-octane rematch in front of a partisan crowd. If you can’t be there, make sure you watch it on TV. Should be the most emotional bout of the weekend.
Also on this card:
Isaac Chamberlain vs. Jack Massey, 12 rounds, cruiserweight
Ben Whittaker vs. Ezra Arenyeka, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
Dan Azeez vs. Hrvoje Sep, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
Francesca Hennessy vs. Dorota Norek, 8 rounds, female featherweights
Where to watch it: Peacock
Saturday, June 15 – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.
Sonny Conto vs. Quintin Sumpter, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Daiyaan Butt vs. Travis Castellon, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Saturday, June 15 – Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, South Africa
Roarke Knapp vs. Jorge Garcia Perez, 12 rounds, junior middleweights
Shervantaigh Koopman vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
Where to watch it: StarBoxing.tv
Saturday, June 15 – Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Conn.
Chordale Booker vs. Brian Damian Chaves, 10 rounds, middleweights
Jaime Clampitt vs. Kandi Wyatt, 8 rounds, female lightweights
Jeffrey Torres vs. Charles Garner, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Michael Kimbel vs. Ian Garcia, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
Saturday, June 15 – La Salamandre, Pont-Sainte-Maxence, France
Daniel Blenda Dos Santos vs. Thomas Faure, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
Clement Saumont vs. Garik Mstoyan – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Wednesday, June 19 – The Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Australia
Mitchell Leek vs. Jack Brubaker, 10 rounds, middleweights
Lucas Miller vs. Mat Sheehan, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.