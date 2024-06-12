Jackson Griffiths (right) - Photo by Darren Burns

New Faces: Jackson Griffiths

Age: 22

Hometown: Toowoomba, Australia

Weight class: welterweight

Height: 5-foot-5″ (169.5 cm)

Amateur record: 2-0

Turned pro: 2021

Pro record: 13-0 (7 knockouts)

Trainer: Brad Smith & Gary Ruhle

Manager: Brendon Smith

Promoter: Brendon Smith

Instragram: @_jacksongriffiths_

Best night of pro career and why: Griffiths feels he most impressed when he stopped his Thai opponent in two-rounds.

“My best night of my pro career was my most recent fight against Anuson Thonglueang for the [vacant] WBC Youth title,” Griffiths told The Ring. “I trained so hard and dedicated myself for that fight.

“The most special part about it all was knowing and seeing the look after winning the fight on my trainers faces. Something that I’ll never forget an cherish for the rest of my life, how proud my trainers were an how proud I was of myself was just an incredible feeling.”

Worst night of pro career and why: Griffiths has fought the majority of his fights in Australia but he has also fought in Thailand, Colombia and India. In the later he encountered a few issues against Baljeet Singh.

“[My] worst night would have to be when I fought in India,” he said. “Just a place that I knew little of and being thrown out of our comfort zone with little sleep. But I take away from it experience and it was good to have been put in that position.”

What’s Next: The 22-year-old will face Suresh Kumar at the Pittsworth Town Hall, Pittsworth, Australia, on Friday.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” said Griffiths. “I know that he is going to come well-prepared, he’s fit, strong and he’s coming to take that belt off of me but I’m going to try my very best to keep it here.”

Kumar (8-1-2, 6 KOs) has been a professional since 2019. Having drawn his first and fourth fights and lost his only fight in his sixth outing against Channarong Injampa (UD 4) in his lone foray overseas in Thailand. The 30-year-old’s career was impacted for three-years because of the Covid pandemic. The Indian boxer returned and has remained undefeated wins with three inside the distance wins, albeit at local level.

Griffiths should have too much for Kumar and I can see a stoppage win for the rising Australian coming in around five-rounds.

Why he’s a prospect: Griffiths didn’t have much of an amateur career but has built up experience in the gym and being apart of numerous training camps overseas, which has been invaluable.

“I’ve had the privilege of sparring with the likes of Steve Spark, Jack Asis, and Michael Katsidis, along with numerous international fighters during my travels to places like the USA, Mexico, and Thailand,” he said. “Through these experiences, I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge and improved my skills in the ring.

“Each spar has been a valuable learning opportunity that I’ve cherished and used to enhance my abilities.”

The young Australian likes to give fans their money’s worth when he fights.

“I believe my fighting style is explosive and captivating, something that fans can really connect with and enjoy,” he explained. “Beyond that, I strive to be fan-friendly, putting on entertaining shows while maintaining a deep respect for both my opponents and fellow boxers. Respect is a core value in and out of the ring, and I aim to embody that in all aspects of my career.”

His manager, Brendon Smith, noted for his work with Katsidis in 2000s-early 2010s, feels his fighter is growing and improving all the time.

“He is an impressive young man full stop,” said Smith. “What we call a true blue Aussie and a gentleman. Very down to earth hard working Aussie.

“He is very strong and learns very quick. Has the will to win and proved he can lift for the bigger fight. He is still learning and if keeps the desire he has he no doubt in time and with experience and patience can make it to the top.”

Why he’s a suspect: You wonder if a lack of amateur pedigree could come back and haunt him down the road.

“Coming into the pro ranks, I believe that my style has suited the pros a lot more than the amateurs, but I’ve learned and gained all of my improvements in the boxing gym itself,” he explained. “I’ve worked hard to get where I am, and the gym has been my main arena for growth.”

That said there is still lots to learn and incorporate into his game, he is still very much a work in progress.

“I believe the journey of improvement in boxing is never-ending,” he said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been focusing on enhancing my power at different stages of a fight, knowing when to unleash it, and varying my movements for explosiveness.

“Personally, I’m keen on refining my footwork and head movements to further elevate my skills in the ring.”

Smith is keen to say Griffiths needs to stay in the gym and keep working on his craft.

“He is doing everything right and with no amateur career it’s just time, patience and experience,” said Smith. “A great young man to work with that brings excitement when he steps in the ring.”

With seven knockouts in 13 contests, Griffiths doesn’t appear to be a one-punch knockout artist.

Storylines: Griffiths was born and raised in the outback, in a family of eight.

“Growing up on our family’s cattle and horse farm was an amazing experience,” he said. “I learned how to break in horses, which was both thrilling and challenging.

“Football was a big part of my life too, and I played all the way to the A grade. Being an outside kid, I developed a deep love for nature and the outdoors. One of my favorite memories from those early years is riding horses with my family on the farm.”

He came across boxing in the final year of school by chance.

“My fitness teacher and I used to get along with really well, he said, “I’ve got this man that I lease my horse to and he is looking for a someone that can ride and break in his horses,'” he recalled. “So I got introduced and his name was Brad Smith. I began to ride and break in some of his horses, and every morning after working with the horses we would go up an have breakfast that his wife Esmay Smith had prepared for us.

“Little did I know anything about boxing or who they were. A few weeks went on and we got talking about boxing and how he use to do it back in the day and train fighters. So I asked him if he would be able to show me a few things on the bag an he did so. And everyday for 6-weeks straight after riding horses and breakfast he would show me the art and technique on boxing. I had my first amateur fight after 6-weeks of training. From then on Brad and Esmay became a family to me.”

He hopes to reach the top but appreciates that it won’t just come to him and has to work hard in the meantime.

“I look at it like always have, just one step and fight at a time, if it meant to be it will be,” he said. “As my trainers have said to me we’ll give you 100 percent if you give us 100 percent and from the first day I’ve laced up a set of gloves I’ve done so.”

Away from boxing Griffiths is an apprentice electrician. He retains an interest in horses, likes motorbikes, camping and fishing.

Fight-by-Fight record

2024

March 15 – Anuson Thonglueang – KO 4

2023

Dec. 2 – Kritsana Srisang – KO 4

Oct. 22 – Baljeet Singh – KO 2

July 15 – Hunter Ioane – UD 8

March 25 – Faavesi Isaako – TKO 4

2022

Nov. 17 – Luis Zambrano – TKO 5

Sept. 10 – Aaron Stahl – UD 8

July 22 – Quinton Smith – UD 5

June 11 – Aaron Stahl – UD 5

April 10 – Worapot Puipan – UD 6

March 12 – Leon Rudolph – TKO 1

2021

September 4 – Josh Smith – TKO 1

March 27 – Dean McIntosh – UD 3

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright