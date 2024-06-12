Eric Priest scheduled to fight in co-main event of Fulghum-Ellis card on June 27

Eric Priest (right) in action against Paul Mendez - Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The upcoming Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN event, which will be headlined by undefeated prospect Darius Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) taking on challenger Ronald Ellis (18-4-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight match, already has a major player inked for the co-main event.

Undefeated Korean-American middleweight Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) will co-headline the show in a 10-round middleweight match against a soon to be announced opponent. The event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on June 27 and worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Priest’s last outing was a unanimous decision victory against the experienced Jose Sanchez.

Also on the DAZN broadcast, Las Vegas’ Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) will face Mexico’s Mario Aguilar (23-9, 19 KOs) in a 10-round cruiserweight fight. This will be Kalkreuth’s first 10-round fight. “Sweet T” has been on a three-fight knockout victory streak, his last against Marquise Weston which was a second-round stoppage.

Coachella’s Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight against Whittier’s Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1). Rounding out the DAZN broadcast, Leonardo Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) will fight against Philippines’ Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight.

On the preliminary card, Mexico’s Brandon Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs) will face MJ BO (9-7-2, 5 KOs) of Philippines in a six-round featherweight fight. Opening the fight night, Cayden Griffiths of the Coachella Valley will make his professional debut against a soon to be announced opponent. Griffiths trains with renowned trainer Joel Diaz in Indio.

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.