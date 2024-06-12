Fight Picks: David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Demetrius Andrade's corner had seen enough after six rounds of damage from David Benavidez (left) in November 2023. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Former two-time super middleweight titlist David Benavidez had long courted a fight with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. However, when that failed to come to pass, the American elected to jump up in weight in search of new challenges.

On Saturday, he will embark on the next fase of his career when he faces former WBC light heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a fight at 175 pounds at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

Benavidez-Gvozdyk will co-headline the card alongside Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin on Amazon Prime at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Benavidez, rated at No. 1 by The Ring at super middleweight, is an offensive beast; physically imposing with impressive power. He became the youngest fighter to win a super middleweight world title when he edged past Ronald Gavril (SD 12) to collect the WBC title. He beat Gavril (UD 12) much more comprehensively in a rematch. The Arizona native was busted for cocaine use and stripped of the title. Benavidez impressively regained the belt from Anthony Dirrell (TKO 9). However, missed weight in his first defense and lost the belt at the scale.

The 27-year-old has fought five times since, notably demolishing former middleweight titlist David Lemieux (TKO 3), arch-rival Caleb Plant (UD 12) and, most recently, Demetrius Andrade (TKO 6).

Gvozdyk, rated at No. 7 by The Ring at light heavyweight, was a standout amateur and claimed a bronze at the 2012 Olympics as part of the Ukrainian dream team alongside Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko. As a professional, he impressively beat Nadjib Mohammedi (KO 2), Isaac Chilemba (RTD 8) and Yunieski Gonzalez (TKO 3) en route to unseating WBC titleholder Adonis Stevenson (KO 11). “Nail” made one defense before losing a unification match up to Artur Beterbiev (TKO 10).

The 37-year-old retired for over three-years before returning last year with three wins, while waiting for something more significant to come along.

Benavidez (28-0, 24 knockouts) has been busting at the seems for a while making 168-pounds. He should fill out nicely into the new weight but he’s facing a natural light heavyweight, who can box and punch with equal measure. Might that cause him an issue in the fight? Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) has knocked off any ring rust he may have had from his layoff but is now in with a younger, fresher fighter. Can he roll back the years? Benavidez is arguably facing his toughest challenge to date, how will he deal with the boxing skills of the Ukrainian? How will Gvozdyk deal with Benavidez impressive work rate, can he find a way too slow him down?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Benavidez as an 1/6 (-600) favorite, while Gvozdyk is priced at 4/1 (+400); the draw is 16/1 (+1600).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

DOUG FISCHER: BENAVIDEZ UD

“It’s an interesting style clash between a passionate pressure fighter/volume puncher and the consummate boxer-technician. I’m going with the youth in this matchup. I think Gvozdyk will box well early on and show grit under fire in the middle rounds — and he’ll have his offensive moments — but I think Benavidez’s pressure will get to him in the late rounds. I think the judges will reward the younger man’s aggression and higher punch output, but it will be a competitive fight.”

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: BENAVIDEZ TKO 10

“Benavidez got fed up with waiting for his shot at Canelo so moved up to light heavyweight, and this isn’t taking a tune-up. Gvozdyk is a serious opponent, someone who has previously been a champion at 175-pounds. That said Benavidez was struggling to make 168-pounds and I expect him to suit the new weight. Gvozdyk is an excellent boxer and could give Benavidez trouble early, however, as the rounds pass I suspect Benavidez impressive work rate will begin to tire out Gvozdyk and will eventually get to him in around nine or ten rounds.”

DIEGO MORILLA: GVOZDYK UD

“I am not sure this is the best fit for Benavidez’s debut at 175. As good as he is, and as much as he is in his prime, I have the feeling that this matchup is all wrong for him. I am going with a gut feeling here, but it won’t be the first time Gvozdyk has defeated a top prospect on the rise, and Benavidez has appeared overconfident in too many instances. If he makes that mistake again in this fight, the (minor) upset will definitely materialize. I wouldn’t bet my rent money on this, but I will be the least surprised observer if Gvozdyk pulls it off. Gvozdyk by 12-round unanimous decision.”

MARTIN MULCAHY: BENAVIDEZ UD

“I enjoy watching Oleksandr Gvozdyk go about his work (a B-level Golovkin or Canelo), and he showed in a respectable loss to Beterbiev that he can hang with the elite in the division. Has that great Eastern European mix of amateur pedigree and professional knockout power, but may have left it late to turn pro and is now a slowing 37-year-old. The problem is that everything Gvozdyk does well, David Benavidez does better and faster. This duo really is a mirror image of each other in terms of skillsets and size, so I have to back the currently sharper and 10-year younger Benavidez. This is closer to a 60-40 fight than 75-25 some imagine, and I can see Gvozdyk sweeping the first three rounds if Benavidez has one of his slow starts. However, Benavidez soon finds the range and timing to unsettle Gvozdyk then settling in to comfortably sweep the late rounds for a unanimous decision win. A late knockdown will seal the deal at around 116-111 on all cards.”

MICHAEL MONTERO: BENAVIDEZ PTS

“On the surface, Gvozdyk is the best opponent that Benavidez has faced by far. However, after a brutal knockout loss to Artur Beterbiev in 2019, Gvozdyk spent more than three years out of the ring. Since his return last year, Gvozdyk is 3-0 but against very limited opposition. Further, the Ukrainian is nearly a decade older than the American. And I recognize that Benavidez is moving up in weight here, but I actually believe that will serve him well. He’ll be even more sturdy at 175-pounds in my opinion. I like Benavidez to win this fight on points after some early success from the veteran.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: BENAVIDEZ TKO 11

“Benavidez enters his prime and perhaps his future, meaning a step beyond years of exasperating speculation about a date with Canelo Alvarez. Welcome to the light heavyweight division. It’s a step up the scale that eliminates advantages that led fans and media to calling Benavidez a “weight bully.” Veteran light-heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk is about the same height. Both are listed at 6-feet-2. The Ukrainian has a one-inch advantage in reach. But the measurables don’t account for everything. At 27, the bully is still fundamental to Benavidez’ ring persona. He has a mean streak, one that becomes evident and punishingly effective over the second half of fights. Expect him to exert it all over again for a late-round stoppage of the 37-year-old Gvozdyk.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): BENAVIDEZ TKO 8

“At last Benavidez has decided to move up in weight to campaign in the light heavyweight division. Had he stayed at super middleweight, I’m sure the weight would have beaten him not necessarily the opponent, albeit possibly Canelo, the great. Benavidez’s move to light heavyweight looks like a very intelligent move. The bigger picture is a sumptuous fight between the winner of the unification fight between Bivol and Beterbiev. One cannot wait to see the outcome of that fight and then potentially if Benavidez is successful in his upcoming fight he then will be in position to fight the winner. I cannot see Benavidez slipping up, he will obviously want to make a statement and I think he will be looking for a TKO victory in about 8-rounds.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): BENAVIDEZ TKO 11

“I’m a huge fan of Gvozdyk and he’s still a terrific fighter, but I don’t think the three fights he’s had since his comeback will have adequately prepared him for an opponent of Benavidez’s quality. The pace and the relentless attack will be too much for the Ukrainian star who will fall just short of the finish line. The 10-year age gap cannot be ignored in this matchup.”

STEVE KIM (THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE): BENAVIDEZ KO 10

“Even though David is finally moving up in weight, and ‘the Nail’ is the natural 175-pounder, I think going up to light heavyweight will serve Benavidez well. Also, Gvozdyk is a bit of an unknown here. Gimme the younger, fresher guy in Benavidez, to score a 10th round KO.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): BENAVIDEZ TKO

“These are two of the best in this division, and David Benavidez is on the verge of becoming one of the biggest stars in the sport if he keeps up his winning ways. Gvozdyk is a former world champion and is responsible for dethroning the longtime reigning champion Adonis Stevenson. Gvozdyk is a great fighter, he is very good technically, knows how to use his jab, and can beat anyone at 175-pounds on his best day. However, the last time he had a competitive fight was in 2019. Since then, Benavidez has steamrolled Demetrious Andrade and Caleb Plant with ease. I am going with David Benavidez here, I think the fight will be competitive early, but Benavidez will be too much for him later in the fight. David Benavidez by stoppage win.”

ROBERTO DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): BENAVIDEZ UD

“For David, a big risk and especially if the Canelo fight is close and risking the payoff. In a good fight, with back-and-forth action, Benavidez proves to be the fresher and more action fighter. Benavidez wins by 12-round unanimous decision in his 175-pound debut.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): BENAVIDEZ

“There will be plenty of action between Benavidez and Gvozdyk but after a few rounds it’s gonna be all one-way traffic. Gvozdyk was once a better-than-average fighter, a good sharpshooter with excellent counter-punching ability. However, it would take a lot more than that now to beat David, who is flat out in his prime, and on the ascendancy. Benavidez is on a mission, and he’s proving himself with every outing. Once he gets those eye-catching, multi-punch combinations going, his opponents crumble. And that will be the case in this fight too.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): BENAVIDEZ TKO 10

“Benavidez does very good with guys right in front of him and I think Gvozdyk is tailor made for him. With Benavidez going up in weight, we will all see if the power is still there. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a hydrate clause in the contract, which would benefit Benavidez. Also, Benavidez competition lately has been worlds ahead of Gvozdyk’s.”

CAMILLE ESTEPHAN (PROMOTER, EYE OF THE TIGER): BENAVIDEZ TKO

“Benavidez, at only 27, I believe is still coming into his own, as well moving up in divisions will give him the advantage, he has the frame for a light heavyweight, hence I expect him to maintain his power. Gvozdyk was inactive for so many years and then fighting mid-opposition for the last three fights might be a big factor. I see this one being close early but in the second half of the bout I see Benavidez dominating. I could see Benavidez stopping Gvozdyk in the last two or three rounds.”

ERIC BOTTJER (MATCHMAKER): BENAVIDEZ TKO

“David has the looks of a potential great. I’m told he’s an extremely hard-worker – despite his earlier youthful transgressions, he wants it. His ability to deal out punishment in the Caleb Plant fight was astonishing (as was Plant’s ability to take it). Gvozdyk is a perfect opponent for Benavidez at this stage – he’s bigger and better than Plant, but he’s not good enough to beat Benavidez. I like Benavidez by late-round stoppage.”

MATTHEW MACKLIN (FORMER WORLD TITLE CHALLENGER/ COMMENTATOR): BENAVIDEZ

“I think Benavidez beats Gvozdyk. Too good, too fresh. The timing suits Benavidez.”

BOB SANTOS (TRAINER): BENAVIDEZ PTS

“I think Benavidez is going to surprise people with a great jab and far better body-punching. Benavidez on points.”

WAYNE MCCULLOUGH (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ TRAINER):

“Gvozdyk will have to force Benavidez backwards to have a chance of beating him. If he can do that with a volume of punches, he will have a chance of winning. Benavidez will also have to push Gvozdyk backwards to get the win with combos of punches to head and body. Gvozdyk has a good straight right to the head that could end up being an effective punch for him but I think Benavidez will set a fast pace and land hard hooks to the head and body of Gvozdyk and him forcing a stoppage around the middle of the fight.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): BENAVIDEZ TKO

“Benavidez is moving up from super middleweight division because the main man, Canelo Alvarez, has a busy schedule that doesn’t include him – at least not this year or maybe next. For the record, I’m happy for Canelo, he’s doing what’s best for him and not being pushed by anyone but himself. Benavidez is a very entertaining fighter, he shows up, lets those hands go in bunches. Gvozdyk had his moments with one of my favorite fighters today, Beterbiev. Gvozdyk made the mistake of taking a few years off. He’s now in his late 30s. I don’t think he’ll be as competitive with Benavidez as he was with Beterbiev. Benavidez is on a mission and stayed busy not sitting around waiting for the big fight we’d all like to see. I’m picking Benavidez by late stoppage.”

TONY SIMS (TRAINER): BENAVIDEZ PTS

“I think the fight between Benavidez-Gvozdyk is a tough fight for both. Gvozdyk was up on points against Beterbiev before getting stopped late. I feel Benavidez is a special fighter and will win on points.”

MARC RAMSAY (TRAINER): BENAVIDEZ TKO 9

“On paper, this seems like good fight, but I think that the 3-year layoff after Beterbiev’s last fight and the fact that he’s now 37 should play against him. I can see the same style of fight that Gvozdyk delivered against Beterbiev. He might be technically dominant in the first few rounds, but the constant pressure and the physical strength of Benavidez should eventually break Gvozdyk down. Benavidez TKO 9.”

Final Tally: Benavidez 20-1

