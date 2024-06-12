Gurgen Hovhannisyan takes on Robert Hall, Jr. in an MVP card on July 26

Photo by Asmik Torosyan

Gurgen Hovhannisyan wants to be known more for his boxing prowess than his height.

The hard-hitting Hovhannisyan will face Robert Hall, Jr. on July 26, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Tuesday. The eight-round bout will headline a Most Valuable Prospects 7 card that will take place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Preceding the Hovhannisyan-Hall fight will be Krystal Rosado, Amanda Serrano’s first signed fighter, taking on Veronika Dmitriyeva in a six-round bantamweight bout.

Both fights, which will top a card promoted by Boxlab Promotions, will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Orlando to showcase the future of boxing with our upcoming Most Valuable Prospects 7 card,” said Nakisa Bidrian and Jake Paul, co-founders of MVP. “This event will again feature some of the top young prospects in the game who are ready to prove they belong on the big stage, and we can’t wait for fans to witness the talent and heart they bring to the ring on July 26.

“We’re particularly excited about Gurgen Hovhannisyan, whose power and precision have already made waves in the heavyweight division, and the return of Krystal Rosado, whose speed and technique are redefining the standards in women’s boxing, following in the footsteps of Amanda Serrano. Thank you Boxlab Promotions and Celsius for their dedication to bringing another incredible night of boxing to Orlando, and we look forward to unveiling the rest of this exciting card soon.”

“On behalf of Caribe Royale and its entire team, we welcome back MVP’s Most Valuable Prospect Series to Orlando,” Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions. “As usual, this is a stacked card featuring the best young talent around the world showcasing their skills in competitive fights. It’s going to be a great evening of boxing for residents and visitors to Central Florida and the television audience on DAZN as well.”

Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Yerevan, Armenia and now resides in Los Angeles, California, last fought on May 31, stopping Luis Pascual after the second round. The win over Pascual also took place at Caribe Royale Resort.

In his previous fight on January 4, Hovhannisyan knocked out Colby Madison in the fifth round.

The 26-year-old Hovhannisyan fought Bakhodir Jalolov in an amateur fight in February 2021, seven months before his pro debut, losing by split decision. Jalolov would win the gold medal at that year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 6’7” Hovhannisyan is trained by longtime trainer Joe Goossen.

Hall (14-3, 11 KOs), who resides in Johnson City, Tennessee, lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten prospect Roney Hines in his last bout on April 18. In his previous fight on September 15, Hall lost by unanimous decision to fringe contender Jerry Forrest.

The 32-year-old has split his last six bouts.

Rosado (3-0, 1 KO) defeated Gloria Munguilla by majority decision in her last bout on March 2. The fight was fought at 115 pounds and under three-minute rounds, and not far from her hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The 21-year-old Rosado fought her previous two fights, in 2023, at the Caribe Royale Resort.

Dmitriyeva (1-1), a 35-year-old who is originally from Russia and now resides in Sheridan, Wyoming, has not fought since July 22, when she was stopped by Felice Herrig after the fourth round.

Also taking place on the card, heavyweight David Garcia (6-0, 3 KOs) of nearby Crescent City will square off against Dominicc Hardy (6-2, 4 KOs) of Riverside, Illinois in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

