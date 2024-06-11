Jaron Ennis to face replacement foe David Avanesyan on July 13 in Philadelphia

Jaron Ennis continued to impress with his 10th-round stoppage of Roiman Villa. (Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime)

Jaron Ennis will make the first defense of his IBF welterweight title against David Avanesyan on July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in his hometown of Philadelphia, Matchroom Boxing announced Tuesday.

Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 knockouts) is stepping in for Cody Crowley, the Canada based mandatory challenger who had to withdraw from the fight after failing a pre-fight medical exam. The 35-year-old Avanesyan, who is of Armenian descent and based in the United Kingdom, is rated no. 14 by the IBF at 147 pounds and will be getting his second crack at a world title following his sixth round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in 2022 for the WBO welterweight title.

Avanesyan has fought once since then, stopping journeyman Serge Ambomo in four rounds in the United Kingdom in December. His notable wins include two stoppage wins over Kerman Lejarraga, a sixth round stoppage of 2016 British Olympian Josh Kelly, and sending the legendary Shane Mosley into retirement in 2016 with a unanimous decision.

“Now that Crowley is officially not my opponent, I actually like Avanesyan as a better opponent,” said Ennis in a press statement. “He will put up a better fight which will be what I want. July 13, don’t miss this beautiful, outstanding performance!”

Avanesyan says he did not hesitate to accept the world title fight, adding that he holds the 26-year-old Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) in high regard.

“Jaron Ennis is a World class boxer who I respect highly and is a potential huge star, and on July 13, we will find out if he is the real deal,” said Avanesyan.

“I promise all fans I will give everything to win this world title, this is my last world title chance and I have to take it. I do respect Ennis and his career as he has been perfect, but he has what I want and need.”

Ennis, who is rated the no. 2 contender at 147 pounds by The Ring, will be fighting for the first time in his hometown since 2018, when he knocked out Raymond Serrano in two rounds. It will be Ennis’ first bout in over a year, as he last fought in July of 2023, knocking out Roiman Villa in ten rounds.

The rest of the card includes Jalil Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) making his Matchroom debut against Peter Dobson (16-1, 9 KOs) in a ten round welterweight fight, Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KO) defending her WBC featherweight title against Dyana Vargas (18-1, 12 KOs), Khalil Coe (8-0-1, 6 KOs) facing Manuel Gallegos in a ten round light heavyweight bout and Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) facing Christopher Diaz (28-4, 18 KOs).

The card will air live on DAZN.