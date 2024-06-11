Angel Ayala-Dave Apolinario IBF Flyweight Title Fight Set For Aug. 9 In Mexico City
Angel Ayala and Dave Apolinario will meet to fill a flyweight void.
The Ring has confirmed that a date is set for the previously ordered IBF 112-pound title fight. Ayala and Apolinario will collide on August 9 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Zanfer Boxing, Ayala’s promoter, bid $250,500 to to secure promotional rights. The date satisfies the terms of the bid, which called for an Aug. 12 deadline to stage the vacant title fight.
Ayala (17-0, 7 KOs), No. 7 at 112, the mandatory challenger, and Apolinario are each due a $125,250 payday from an even 50/50 purse split.
Mexico’s Ayala claimed the IBF No. 1 spot after after a questionable 12-round win over Felix Alvarado last October 14 in Merida, Mexico.
Still, the competitive showing provides the 23-year-old with a competitive edge in this ordered matchup of unbeaten contenders.
Apolinario (20-0, 14 KOs) is the No. 3-rated IBF contender. His resume is fairly thin, though three of his last four bouts have come outside of his native Philippines. He has won two straight in Japan, including a fourth-round stoppage of Tanes Ongjunta on February 22 in Tokyo.
The matchup was previously floated as a possibility for the already stacked May 6 Naoya Inoue-Luis Nery card in Tokyo. The plans were paused since the IBF title was not yet available.
Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.
READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.