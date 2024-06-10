William Zepeda inks new multi-year promotional link with Golden Boy Promotions

William Zepeda (29-0, 25 knockouts) poses after making weight for his March 16 WBA/IBF title eliminator versus England's Maxi Hughes in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Promotions

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the contract extension of undefeated lightweight contender, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs).

Zepeda is rated at No. 3 by The Ring at 135 pounds, and is ranked No. 1 by the WBC, WBA, and IBF, as well as No. 2 by the WBO.

“I feel very happy and very grateful to Golden Boy for giving our team a boost and giving us the opportunity to continue to be a part of such a great company,” said Zepeda. “My commitment and professionalism have kept the doors open for this contract extension. Together with my team and Golden Boy, we are lobbying for those great fights and a world championship in the near future.”

💥 𝑼𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆, William “El Camarón” Zepeda, signs multi-year extension with Golden Boy Promotions. Zepeda is ranked #𝟏 by the WBC, WBA, IBF; #𝟐 by the WBO and #𝟑 by Ring Magazine. His next fight is July 6th in Ontario, CA. pic.twitter.com/aFAioX1DrK



— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 10, 2024

“I am excited to announce that we have extended our agreement with William Zepeda,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya. “Golden Boy happily reaffirms our commitment to him and his career goals. There is no one more exciting or dangerous in the lightweight division than Zepeda. Every time out, he is a threat to either break a Compubox record or take out an opponent in the first round, or both.”

Representing San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, the undefeated William Zepeda owns a fan-friendly, nonstop action style. His breakout, upset victory performance was against former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in October 2022, where he broke three CompuBox records in the lightweight division for total punches thrown, jabs attempted in a round, and total attempted jabs.

In addition to defeating the former world champion, he has also defeated former longtime world champion Rene Alvarado, former world title challenger Mercito Gesta, and most recently was last seen steamrolling through former world champion Maxi Hughes this past March 16, 2024. It was against Hughes where Zepeda’s volume and accurate punching were too much for the British pugilist whose corner threw in the towel at the conclusion of the fourth round in an IBF and WBA title eliminator fight.

Zepeda’s next fight will be against world title contender Giovanni Cabrera on Saturday, July 6, at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.