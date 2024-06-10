Atif Oberlton scores stoppage win over Harry Keenan Cruz in six rounds

Atif Oberlton (left) - Photo by Darryl Cobb, Jr.

Another fight, another knockout win for Atif Oberlton.

The unbeaten light heavyweight prospect stopped Harry Keenan Cruz on Saturday night in round six of a scheduled ten-rounder at Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

In a clash of southpaws, the taller Oberlton walked Keenan Cruz down, forcing him to fight off his back foot and against the ropes. Keenan Cruz was able to utilize lateral movement, making it difficult for Oberlton to land anything flush.

Undaunted, Oberlton was able to hurt Keenan Cruz with about 30 seconds left in round two, throwing and landing a left uppercut. Oberlton followed up, battering Keenan Cruz in a corner, but Keenan Cruz was able to get out of the corner and fend off Oberlton until the bell sounded to end the round.

Oberlton continued to walk the awkward Keenan Cruz down, attempting to land two or three-punch combinations to the head. If he did nor keep his distance or utilize lateral movement, Keenan Cruz would clench or grab onto Oberlton.

Midway through round six, a left uppercut sent Keenan Cruz reeling against the ropes. Oberlton went on the attack, landing left crosses and uppercuts to the head, prompting referee Telis Assimenios to stop the fight at 2:23.

“I wanted to come out tonight and put on a great performance,” said Oberlton. “I got the knockout and now I’m ready to take my career to the next level. I put in a lot of hard work to get into this position. I’ll be back in the gym next week and, hopefully, I’ll be back in the ring before the end of the summer.”

The 25-year-old knocked out once-beaten Juan Lopez Barajas late in the opening round in his previous bout four weeks ago. On January 12, Oberlton knocked out gatekeeper Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis in the second round.

The southpaw Oberlton appeared on a ShoBox telecast on January 20 of last year, defeating Artem Brusev by unanimous decision in a clash of unbeaten light heavyweight prospects.

Keenan Cruz, who is originally from Bayamon, Puerto Rico and now resides in Middleburg, Florida, falls to 8-5, 4 KOs. The 29-year-old has now lost three of his last five bouts. Oberlton improved to 11-0, 9 knockouts.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Herich Ruiz of Cuba battered Brandon Carmack before ending matters at 1:14 of round six. Now living and training in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ruiz improved to 5-0, 4 KOs.

Carmack, who resides in Kansas City, Missouri, falls to 7-5-3, 4 KOs and has now lost five of his last seven bouts.

In middleweight action, Yoelvis Tellez improved to 7-1, 6 KOs, stopping Argentina’s Marcelo Bzowski (11-27-4) at 2:44 of round six. Tellez, who is originally from Havana, Cuba and also resides in Las Vegas, had lost to once-beaten Marquis Taylor in his previous fight on July 8.

Middleweight Jonathan Gonzalez of San Juan, Puerto Rico overcame a knockdown to knock out Edward Ulloa Diaz (14-6, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic at 22 seconds of round seven. Gonzalez, who improved to 20-0-1, 16 KOs, also dropped Ulloa Diaz in round six.

In junior lightweight action, amateur standout Carlos De Leon Castro was successful in his pro debut, dropping Tampa’s Christian Reed (0-6) three times en route to a first-round knockout victory at 2:19.

Featherweight Chavez Barrientes of Las Vegas, Nevada defeated Mexico’s Daniel Olea (13-10-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 59-54, 59-54, and 60-54 in favor of Barrientes, who improved to 9-0, 7 KOs.

Lightweight Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of nearby Deltona defeated Colombia’s Jonathan Perez (41-41, 33 KOs) by knockout in the opening round. A left hook to the body ended matters at 1:44.

“We are delighted to have hosted another thrilling boxing event at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando,” said Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale. “The fighters delivered an incredible show for the fans tonight. Carlos De Leon Castro’s debut was particularly impressive, and we believe he has the potential to become the next big star from Puerto Rico.

“We have many exciting events on the horizon and can’t wait to bring more fantastic shows to the fans in Orlando.”

The card was promoted by Boxlab Promotions, in association with Warriors Boxing, Undisputed Promotions, and Kings Boxing Promotions. The card was streamed live on DAZN.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

