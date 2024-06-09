Devin Haney-Sandor Martin WBC Title Fight Heads To Purse Bid

Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing

The purse bid heads have another title fight to embrace.

The Ring has confirmed that the Devin Haney-Sandor Martin WBC 140-pound title fight will head to a June 18 purse bid hearing. A 30-day negotiation period was assigned for the mandatory title clash but the two sided were unable to reach a deal.

It was thought that an extension would be granted just before the deadline but that request will have to come ahead of the bidding process.

Haney (31-1, 15 knockouts), currently rated No. 1 at 140 by The Ring, is self-promoted. Spain’s Martin, No. 9 at 140, is co-promoted by Top Rank and OPI Since 82.

The ordered fight came on the heels of Haney’s 12-round majority decision defeat to Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York. Haney retained his title despite the setback, due to Garcia weighing 3.2 pounds over the divisional limit.

Garcia is now the subject of a drug testing investigation after he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine. The matter is under investigation by the New York State Athletic Commission, with the likely outcome to change the result to a No-Contest.

It would restore Haney’s unblemished record, though it still leaves him on the hook to honor his mandatory title defense.

Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) has not fought since signing a co-promotional deal with Top Rank earlier this year. The intention was always to wait out Haney-Garcia and then challenge for the title.

“Devin Haney calls himself ‘The Dream,’ but I am his worst nightmare,” Martin said in January. “I will be the next WBC junior welterweight world champion. Whether he wants to lose his title to me in the ring or run up the scales to welterweight, the choice is his.

“I am excited for the next chapter of my career with OPI Since 82 and Top Rank in my corner.”

Haney was The Ring and undisputed lightweight champion before he moved up in weight. A homecoming bout was afforded the 25-year-old star, who dethroned Regis Prograis last December 9 in San Francisco, California. Haney won every round to claim the WBC 140-pound title.

The win was the seventh in a row over a former or current titleholder for Haney.

Martin will enter his first career title fight.

The 30-year-old southpaw has indirect experience at the title level. His best win to date remains an October 2021 ten-round decision over former four-division titlist Mikey Garcia.

The same should have been said of his Dec. 2022 bout versus Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lopez escaped with a split decision, though many observers felt Martin deserved to get the nod.

Lopez went on to dethrone Josh Taylor last June to become a two-division Ring champion. He still holds The Ring 140-pound crown, along with the WBO title.

Just two fights have come for Martin since that night, both on club level shows last year in Italy.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

