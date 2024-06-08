Liam Paro ready to put Subriel Matias’ weak spots to the test in 140-pound title bout

Liam Paro. Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

There’s a lot to like about Subriel Matias.

The 32-year-old Puerto Rican powerhouse has belted, bludgeoned and bashed his way to the IBF title at 140-pounds, claiming 20 scalps inside the distance in his 21-fight pro career.

The one blemish on his ledger? A close points loss to Petros Ananyan after climbing off the canvas in the seventh round on the undercard of the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in 2020. The rematch two years later? A nine-round beatdown of the only opponent to defeat him.

That’s why Matias has been dubbed the most dangerous man in boxing.

Most people run away from danger. A rare few run towards it.

You can count Liam Paro amongst their ilk.

“I’m excited for it,” the 28-year-old Australian southpaw told The Ring from his training camp in Miami, Florida after his final sparring session on Thursday.

“He’s the most avoided fighter not just in boxing, but in the sport I believe. The vibes are good over here in Florida. I’ve been here for five weeks now and I’m finishing off the tail end of camp.

“It’s a good feeling to be a week away, to be nine days away from a dream that I’ve had since a young kid.

“Everything’s been good, there’s good people around and good vibes, so I’m ready to shock the world.”

The climate has been good for Paro too.

“It’s like a Queensland summer over here, it’s felt like home. It’s another slice of familiarity,” the Mackay native, now of Brisbane, said.

“It’s been good, it’s been really good. We couldn’t have had a better camp. Honestly, I say this every time, but this one has just molded together. It’s been unreal.

“We’ve really put in the hard yards as we always do, but knowing the extra task ahead and what’s on the line, we’re ready. We’re more than ready.

“You can expect to see best Liam Paro yet. I believe in myself. I always rise to every occasion. This is the top of the tree. This is it. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) will challenge Matias (20-1, 20 KOs), currently rated at No.2 by The Ring at junior welterweight, at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico on June 15. Paro is currently unrated.

The fight will be the second defense of the IBF junior welterweight title Matias won against Jeremias Ponce in February last year. Ponce retired on his stool before the start of the sixth round after being dropped late in the previous frame, unable to continue the battle against the busy, heavy-handed Matias.

Shohjahon Ergashev suffered a similar fate in his challenge to Matias in November. The Uzbek southpaw entered the fight with a reputation as a puncher himself after winning 20 of his previous 23 fights by knockout. Ergashev thought he could out-punch the puncher and for the first three rounds, he had some success. But ultimately, it proved to be a mirage.

Matias pummeled him to a mid-round stoppage. Ergashev didn’t answer the bell to start the sixth.

Victories like this only add to the myth of Matias. But Paro thinks the one-sided nature of his wins flatters to deceive.

“We know what Matias brings to the table,” he said. “He’s got one style and we don’t believe he’s going to veer off from that. We’re going to bring angles, fast feet and good footwork, but if he wants to get down and dirty, we can do that too.

“I don’t take anything away from him. His record speaks for itself. He’s a tremendous champion and he’s a champion for a reason. But I think people prepare the wrong way for Matias, they come in with the wrong game plan. As you know, he gets hit a lot, so they’re emptying their tanks early. We’re ready for a 12 round boxing clinic if need be. We’ve got the power there, but we’re not going to look for it. Never look for the knockout, set it up with crisp shots and it will end up coming.”

Paro has shown great versatility in his career to date. In his last three fights he recovered from an opening round knockdown to out-boxed a game Yomar Alamo over 10 heats, blasted out Jeff Fenech protégé Brock Jarvis in one, and delivered a highlight reel knockout of fringe contender Montana Love in San Francisco last December, stopping him in six.

He will need to show a little bit over everything to get past Matias.

“Exactly right,” Paro said. “People just sort of stand in the pocket and trade with him. Anyone who half-knows boxing can see he doesn’t have great footwork. We can box him on the outside, we can get on the inside and get dirty too.

“So like I said, I believe I’ve got every base covered. We’ve got the artillery to match, if not out-fire, his firepower. So yeah, I’m excited.”

The bout is being advertised as a homecoming for Matias, who hasn’t fought on the boxing-mad island in almost five years. A sellout crowd is expected at the event and Paro fans will be are rare as hen’s teeth.

All Paro wants, to use an Aussie colloquialism, is a fair suck of the sauce bottle.

“The IBF is a beautiful organization, I’m very blessed to be fighting for them,” he said. “I believe the judging and refereeing is going to be no problem. I think I’m going to get a fair shake and that’s all we’ve ever asked for and that’s what we’re going to get.

“The rest is just up to me to do what I do. I believe I’ve got the boxing ability to make the cards wide enough to get the decision if it goes that far.”

And if it doesn’t go that far?

“We’ve seen in the last fight I had, if I hit anyone clean, they’re going to have a hard time peeling themselves off the canvas.

“Matias really banks on his fitness too, but I’m just as fit. I’ve shown that in my fights too. Fitness is a massive factor.

“We’ve covered all bases for this camp. We’ve added things in there to ensure we’re ready. We’re ready to bring the heat and give Matias a hell of a fight. I think we’re going to surprise him a lot in that ring.

“Like I do with everyone, I surprise them. And by the time they realize, it’s a bit too late.”