Callum Walsh stops Carlos Ortiz in two, Daniel Barrera defeats Christian Robles

King Callum Walsh works the mitts with trainer Freddie Roach. (Photo by Brandon Rivas)

SANTA YNEZ, California – Callum Walsh proved he can hang and take out a puncher.

Walsh dropped hard-hitting Carlos Ortiz three times en route to a second-round knockout win Friday night before a sold-out crowd at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. Walsh improved to 11-0, 9 KOs.

The taller Walsh was the quicker of the two southpaw fighters. Towards the end of the opening round, a right hook to the top of the head dropped Ortiz to the canvas. Ortiz was able to beat the count and make it out of the round.

Midway through the second round, another right hook to the head staggered Ortiz. Walsh followed up with a left hand to the head, dropping him to the canvas. Ortiz beat the count, but received a vicious left to the head, dropping him again to the canvas. Referee Jack Reiss waved the fight off at 1:50.

“I was going in against a big puncher, but I’m also a big puncher,” said Walsh after the fight. “I knew he was going to be strong, but I’m stronger. I don’t dance and run around. I come to fight. When (the punches) land, no man can take them.

I’m ready for anyone. I’ve improved a lot. I want to have my next fight in Ireland.”

Walsh, who is originally from Cork, Ireland and now lives and trains in Hollywood, California, last fought on March 15, stopping Dauren Yeleussinov in the ninth round. The 23-year-old is trained by Freddie Roach.

The 39-year-old Ortiz, who resides in Torreon, Mexico, falls to 14-6, 14 KOs. Ortiz had won his previous three fights after losing his previous four.

In the co-feature bout, flyweight prospect Daniel Barrera defeated Christian Robles by unanimous decision. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, and 79-73 for Barrera, who improved to 7-0-1, 4 KOs.

After a non-descript opening round, Robles almost scored a knockdown late in round two, landing a right cross to the head, almost dropping Barrera to the canvas. Replays did show Barrera was off-balanced as a punch was thrown and landing on Barrera.

Barrera did not look flustered by the near-knockdown. Instead, he remained composed, sticking to a game plan of working behind a consistent jab and throwing two and three-punch combinations. A right cross in round three connected for Barrera, snapping Robles’ head back.

A cut opened over the left eye of Barrera in round five. Replays were inconclusive whether the cut opened from an accidental clash of heads or from a punch. Robles did well in round six, initiating exchanges and finding success throwing and landing lead and counter right hands to the head.

Barrera, who regularly spars with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzales, was the more-effective fighter during the last two rounds of the fight, throwing and landing more, particularly with right hands to the head.

Robles, who is originally from Zapopan, Mexico and now resides in Lakewood, California, falls to 8-3, 3 KOs.

The Barrera-Robles fight was elevated to co-main event status after the Karlos Balderas-Gilberto Zarate fight was canceled when Zarate came in significantly above the 137-pound contracted weight.

Junior middleweight Jorge Maravillo of Salinas, California defeated Jose Manuel Gomez by unanimous decision. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55 for Maravillo, who goes to 10-0, 8 KOs.

The scores did not reflect the way the fight played out. Gomez was able to counter effectively, whether landing left hooks or right crosses flush to the head of Maravillo.

By the midway point, Maravillo began letting his hands go, connecting with left hooks to the head and body. Maravillo walked Gomez down, backing him up against the ropes, landing one or two-punch combinations, but Gomez would occasionally land with more counter hooks or crosses to the head.

Gomez, who resides in Livermore, California, falls to 4-5-1, 4 KOs.

In strawweight action, Guadalupe Medina of Maywood, California defeated Ashley Felix by unanimous decision. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, and 60-54 in favor Medina, who improved to 7-0, 2 KOs.

Both fighters stayed in the pocket, connecting during exchanges. In round three, an inadvertant clash of heads opened a cut on the forehead of Felix. Blood oozed out, making it difficult to see, but Felix did well, connecing with a series of right uppercuts to the head of Medina.

Felix was at her best when she initiated exchanges. At times, she would lunge forward, missing with hooks or crosses, allowing Medina to counter with overhand rights to the head.

Felix, who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, falls to 4-3, 1 KO.

In the opening bout of the 360 Boxing Promotions card, bantamweight Alexander Gueche dropped Jonathan Almacen (7-11-3, 2 KOs) of the Philippines twice en route to a first round knockout victory. Referee Jack Reiss counted Almacen out at 2:59.

The 18-year-old, who resides in Long Beach, California, improved to 5-0, 5 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

