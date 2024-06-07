Julio Cesar Martinez Suspended By Nevada Commission For Positive Drug Test Surrounding March 30 Win

Julio Cesar Martinez’s career is headed for a forced break.

The Ring has confirmed that the former WBC flyweight titlist tested positive for a banned substance surrounding his March 30 win over Angelino Cordova. The bout took place as part of the inaugural Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Prime Video pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A collected sample from testing conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) produced findings of S5 Diuretics and Other Masking Agents.

“[Martinez is] slated to come before the commission again in June, tentatively scheduled for June 25,2024,” Louis Hamilton, NSAC administrative assistant, confirmed to The Ring. “But there is always the possibility that [he] could be continued to a future meeting.”

Martinez (21-3, 15 knockouts; 2 No-Contests) remains under suspension by NSAC pending further investigation. All presiding offices under the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) are obligated to honor the ruling. Martinez, The Ring’s No. 3-rated flyweight, cannot fight anywhere in the U.S. during that time.

Guadalajara’s Erick Garcia Benitez (5-6-1, 1 KO) also tested positive for S5 Diuretics from the same show, in a four-round defeat to Justin Viloria (5-0, 3 KOs).

The test results overlapped with Martinez’s announced decision to relinquish the WBC flyweight title and campaign at junior bantamweight. The 29-year-old from Mexico City held the belt since Dec. 2019.

Injuries, illnesses and other issues slowed his reign to a crawl. He managed just seven defenses in more than four years.

Among his issues was the ability to make weight.

Martinez eventually hit the mark in each of his title defenses, though he needed two tries on a few occasions. He also showed up well over the 115-limit in a March 2022 defeat to legendary former four-division titlist Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs).

Three victories have followed for Martinez, including a majority decision over Cordova in their fiercely contested battle.

Should the current test results hold up, he will have to give back that win. First-time offenders with NSAC have received suspensions ranging from six to nine months. A percentage-based fine is also issued, and the verdict changed to a No-Contest when the guilty party was the winning fighter.

Such a ruling will delay Martinez’s hopes to conquer the attractive 115-pound division.

Medical studies note usage of S5 Diuretics and Other Masking Agents to “falsify the results of doping contests.” Such substances are prohibited by WADA, both in- and out-of-competition. It alters the body’s fluid and, in effect, aids in reduced body weight.

Martinez previously tested positive for Clenbuterol during random drug testing conducted by the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program. Countryman and then-WBC 122 pound titleholder Rey Vargas (36-1-1, 22 KOs) produced a similar result. Both were cleared by the WBC, whose findings suggested it was part of the ongoing contaminated meat issue in Mexico.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

