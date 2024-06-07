Mike Tyson-Jake Paul, Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano II Rescheduled For Nov. 15

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight poster

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will proceed with their celebrated novelty fight.

Most Valuable Promotions announced that the previously postponed event is rescheduled for November 15. The show will air live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Also moving forward with the show is the highly anticipated Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano championship rematch.

Details on the rest of the undercard were not made available as this goes to publication.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight,” MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian noted in a statement. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Tyson Paul was originally scheduled to take place July 20. However, the show was officially postponed on May 31 due to a health scare suffered by Tyson (50-6, 44 knockouts), the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” noted Tyson. “I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.

“While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

Tyson has not fought since June 2005 and has not won a fight since Feb. 2003. He will turn 59 later this month, with his age and health drawing concerns over his ability to honor this commitment.

Still, he remains one of the most popular figures in the world. At his best, he was a destructive force and also the youngest fighter in history to win a heavyweight title. He fully unified the division in the mid-1980s, and regained two belts in 1996 during his second act.

Tyson’s second reign ended in a Nov. 1996 stoppage loss to Evander Holyfield. The fight took place two months before Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) was born.

Paul has ushered in a new era of influencer boxing, though he is by far the most advanced among social media celebrities. His lone defeat came via split decision to Tommy Fury last Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Three wins have followed, including a first-round knockout of Ryan Bourland on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tyson-Paul was announced five days later, marking Netflix’s official foray into boxing.

While there remain mixed emotions on the main event, nothing but high praise has been met with the co-feature.

That fight came with a slight compromise.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) has led the charge for women’s championship bouts to come under the same terms as men’s contests. She even vacated the WBC title in protest over the sanctioning body’s refusal to evolve on the subject.

However, a one-time exception was made given the hard stance taken by Ireland’s Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs).

Serrano acknowledged that Taylor had the right to stick to ten, two-minute rounds as the defending Ring and undisputed 140-pound champion. Their epic April 2022 clash was fought at lightweight in front of a vibrant crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Taylor retained her Ring and undisputed 135-pound championship via split decision.

Serrano returned to featherweight, where she fully unified all the major titles and won The Ring championship. She then began a campaign for women to fight all championship bouts over 12, three-minute rounds.

Taylor has since vacated two lightweight belts, with two more likely to follow. She has fought for the Ring and undisputed 140-pound championship for her last two fights. Both came versus Chantelle Cameron in Dublin, Ireland. Taylor lost the first fight for her lone career defeat but returned the favor to the unbeaten Cameron, whom she dethroned last November.

MVP went with the available Friday date to keep the fight at its original location. The effort to reschedule also came up against the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Dallas’ home dates made it difficult to go with a traditional Saturday event. This show will precede the Cowboys’ Nov. 18 Monday Night Football home game versus the Houston Texans.

Per MVP, previously purchased tickets for the July 20 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Refunds requests will be accepted for consumers who are no longer able to attend.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.