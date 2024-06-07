Osleys Iglesias Scores Frightening 1st Round Knockout Of Evgeny Shvedenko

Osleys Iglesias - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Osleys Iglesias has breathed new life into the super middleweight division.

The Cuban export made an emphatic statement with a first-round knockout of Evgeny Shvedenko. A right hook immediately floored the Russian, who went into convulsions while on his back. The fight was stopped at 2:48 into the first round of their ESPN+ aired bout Thursday from Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada.

Shvedenko was brought in as means to test Iglesias, who already blew threw his previous step up in competition. The 26-year-old southpaw blew through former title challenger Marcelo Coceres in 121 seconds on March 7 in this very venue.

Shvedenko came in well-credentialed, but has also fell short in previous contender level bouts. He dropped a unanimous decision to William Scull in their July 2022 IBF title eliminator. Two fights later, Shvedenko fought to a ten-round draw with countryman Pavel Silyagin last Sept. 8 in Chelyabinsk.

The expectation was for Iglesias to at least go some rounds. It didn’t even go three minutes.

Shvedenko fought behind a high guard but was limited in his movement. Iglesias (11-0, 10 knockouts) perfectly timed him and slammed home a right hook. Shvedenko’s back crashed against the canvas before he began flailing his arms and legs as he was separated from his senses.

The fight was stopped and medical attention immediately paid to Shvedenko (16-2-1, 7 KOs), who has just one win his past four starts.

Meanwhile, Iglesias’ career continues to fly high. He entered Thursday’s contest as The Ring’s No. 8-rated super middleweight. A promotion is guaranteed with the next ratings update in the coming days.

