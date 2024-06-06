Adrien Broner, Blair Cobbs Both Under Welterweight Limit, Set For Grudge Match

Adrien Broner has, in fact, shown up and is ready to fight.

The former four-division titlist is set for his grudge match versus Blair Cobbs, as both were within the 147-pound welterweight limit. Broner arrived at a fit and trim 146 pounds, while Cobbs was a cut-up 145.6 pounds.

Their bout will headline a Triller TV pay-per-view event this Friday from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Broner (35-4-1, 24 knockouts) will fight for the first time in exactly 52 weeks. The 34-year-old Cincinnati native signed with Hall of Fame promoter Don King last year. His lone fight under that pact came in a June 10 points victory over Bill Hutchinson (20-3-4, 9 KOs) in Miami.

The promotion for this show carried the odd disclaimer suggesting that Broner might not make it to fight night. Not only has he arrived but he is guided by noted trainer Calvin Ford for the occasion.

Broner has won titles at 130, 135, 140 and 147 pounds. However, he has been out of the mix at that level since a Jan. 2019 defeat to eight-division titlist Manny Pacquiao.

Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) signed with King earlier this year. The move was right on time as he landed the fight he wanted right out the gate.

It comes on the heels of a 20-month ring absence. Cobbs—based in Las Vegas—outpointed former 140-pound titlist Maurice Hooker (28-3-3, 19 KOs) in Aug. 2022. The bout put him back in the win column following a March 2022 knockout defeat to Alexis ‘Lex’ Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs). It was also his last under his contract with Golden Boy Promotions—and anywhere until he secured this opportunity.

The number of rounds were not specified during the weigh-in or any promotional material. The only reference to the fight was that it’s for the “WBC People’s Championship.”

Below are the weights for select undercard bouts.

12 rounds, heavyweights

Cassius Chaney (23-1, 16 KOs), New London, Connecticut, 262.8 pounds

Michael Hunter II (22-1-2, 16 KOs), Las Vegas, 220.6 pounds

10 rounds, cruiserweight

Yuniel Dorticos (26-2, 24 KOs), Miami, 199.8 pounds

Alan Campa (19-9, 13 KOs), Hermosillo, Mexico, 198.8 pounds

10 rounds, middleweight

Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs), Paterson, New Jersey, 158.2 pounds

Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs), Toledo, Ohio 157.8 pounds

