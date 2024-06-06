Fight Night Program – Week of June 6-12

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, June 6 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada

Osleys Iglesias vs. Evgeny Shvedenko – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Patrice Volny vs. Steven Butler – middleweight – 10 rounds

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Elias Mauricio Haedo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Shamil Khataev vs. Ramadan Hiseni – middleweight – 10 rounds

Jhon Orobio vs. Jose De Leon Jasso – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, June 7 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Hollywood, Fla.

Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs – welterweight – 10 rounds

The return of boxing’s ultimate bad boy could only be enhanced by one of the few heir-apparent types threatening his reign. And to top it all off, the ultimate baddest of the bad in boxing promotion, His Hairness himself in the flesh, the one and only Don King, will be promoting the whole thing. A fun time may be had by all. Maybe. And if a real fight breaks out between the two main contestants we could be in for a real treat.

Also on this card:

Cassius Chaney vs. Michael Hunter – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Antonio Perez vs. Antonio Williams – lightweight – 10 rounds

Ian Green vs. Roy Barringer – middleweight – 10 rounds

Yoenlis Hernandez vs. Alejandro Barrera – middleweight – 10 rounds

Yuniel Dorticos vs. Alan Campa – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Devon Williams vs. Travis Floyd – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerPPV

Friday, June 7 – Turning Stone Casino, Verona, N.Y.

Oscar Collazo vs. Geraldo Zapata – strawweight – 12 rounds

Collazo is a globetrotter who has proved himself, win or lose, in every situation. He finally gets a chance to defend his belt in a friendlier environment as he takes on Zapata during the International Boxing Hall of Fame festivities.

Also on this card:

Eric Tudor vs. Roddricus Livsey – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Mykquan Williams vs. Willmank Brito – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

David Stevens vs. Sergio Lopez – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Yair Lozano vs. Michael Portalatin – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Bryce Mills vs. Jose Marruffo – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, June 7 – Chumash Casino, Santa Ynez, Calif.

Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ortiz – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Balderas vs. Gilberto Espinoza – lightweight – 8 rounds

Daniel Barrera vs. Christian Robles – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Guadalupe Medina vs. Ashley Felix – women’s strawweight – 6 rounds

Jorge Maravillo vs. Jose Gomez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Saturday, June 8 – Madison Square Garden, New York

Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Young boy wonder Zayas has long been touted as the next in line in the wonderful tradition of well-spoken, hard-punching Puerto Rican national heroes. So far, he’s shown he’s got what it takes, but the upset-minded Teixeira surely has plans of his own. Should he pass this text (and he should), expect Zayas to lift a proper belt sometime before the year is over.

Also on this card:

Bruce Carrington vs. Brayan De Gracia – featherweight – 10 rounds

Jahi Tucker vs. Quincy LaVallais – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Delante Johnson vs. Tarik Zaina – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Ofacio Falcon vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr. – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Saturday, June 8 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Atif Oberlton vs. Harry Keenan Cruz – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz – middleweight – 8 rounds

Herich Ruiz vs. Brandon Carmack – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, June 8 – Bally’s, Atlantic City, N.J.

Thomas LaManna vs. Juan Carlos Abreu – middleweight – 12 rounds

Terell Bostic vs. Carlos Rosario – lightweight – 8 rounds

Perla Lomeli vs. Chiara Dituri – women’s featherweight – 8 rounds

Gabriel Gerena vs. Lyle McFarlane – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Monday, June 10 – Wat Pak Bo School, Pathum Thani, Thailand

Tenkai Tsunami vs. Siriporn Taweesuk – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds

Daisuke Sugita vs. Wira Mikham – featherweight – 10 rounds

